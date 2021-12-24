Journey between US and South Africa will resume, says White House





President Biden will lift the travel ban between the United States and countries in South Africa at midnight on December 31, a senior administration official said Friday, lifting restrictions imposed last month to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. The leaders of the regions had denounced the ban as unfair, discriminatory and unnecessary. Mr Biden made the decision this week on the advice of his medical team based on the findings that existing Covid vaccines are effective against serious diseases with the highly contagious Omicron variant, especially among people who have received a booster injection of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. vaccine, the senior official said in an email. The decision followed the announcement by British governments on Tuesday that it was lifting its restrictions on travelers arriving from 11 African countries. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials also advised Mr. Biden and his team that Omicron, which has overtaken Delta as the dominant variant in the United States, was so prevalent around the world that it no longer made sense to limit it. travel to and from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia, the official said.

prohibition was announced on November 26, after officials in South Africa reported the emergence of the variant, which has a large number of mutations that allow it to avoid the immune response of even vaccinated people. The ban took effect at midnight on November 29. Countries in South Africa will now be subject to the same protocols in place for all nations, with a requirement that incoming foreign travelers be fully vaccinated and show evidence of a negative coronavirus test within one day of their travels. We certainly welcome this development, said on Friday Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy in the department of international relations in South Africa. We have always claimed that these travel bans were unscientific and discriminatory. They have had a devastating impact on our travel and tourism industry, business and family. The restrictions drew immediate criticism from regional leaders, criticism from Mr Bidens’s own party and international health officials. Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of Covid-19, but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa for the World Health Organization. the ban was announced. If restrictions apply, they should not be invasive or unnecessarily intrusive and should be scientifically based.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/24/world/south-africa-united-states-travel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos