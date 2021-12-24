International
Millions of Americans on the move amid rising Omicron Christmas
Millions of Americans were on the move Thursday during one of the busiest days of the holiday season, as coronavirus infections with the omicron variant surpassed the peak of the delta wave and hospitals lacked space for patients.
A testing crisis over Christmas exacerbated the country’s problems, with pharmacy appointments in major cities all reserved, overcrowded government sites and home boxes nowhere to be found in some places.
President Joe Biden, who as a candidate criticized his predecessor Donald Trump for failing on the same issue, promised this week to set up more test sites and ship half a billion home appliances, starting in January.
At a newly opened federal test site in New York’s Travers Park, people formed long queues, wearing puffy winter clothing to protect themselves from the cold weather.
“I was planning to meet with my family, but I could be positive about COVID, so this is something I do not think will happen,” said Queens resident Maria Felix as she awaited her results.
Government employees also distributed home tests to pedestrians, but with only 2,000 assigned to each of the five municipalities in a city of 8.4 million, the items are likely to remain scarce for some time to come.
But there were few signs of obstacle testing hindering travel: American Airlines, for example, said it was operating 5,000 daily flights between December 19 and January 1, representing 86% of capacity compared to 2019.
“There is an extraordinary closed demand for air travel,” a spokesman said.
The American Automobile Association estimates that 109 million people, a 34% increase from 2020, will take to the streets, board a plane, or take other transportation on trips of 50 miles or more between December 23 and 2 January.
Omicron crosses delta
The festivities are expected to further fuel COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant pushes the country’s lying hospitals and exhausted health workers to the brink.
This type now accounts for more than 90% of all cases in some regions.
Although early evidence suggests that its rate of severe cases is lower, it is by far the most infectious version of the virus seen to date, which means that its gentleness advantage can be denied.
According to the Covid Act Now, the seven-day average of new daily cases runs to 171,000, ready to cross the peak of the first delta in September.
Intensive care units operate at more than 90% capacity in many parts of the country, an official tracker said.
“There are more people in hospitals this year, this time of year, than last year,” John Carney, the governor of Biden State, Delaware, told a weekly conference where he announced that all electoral operations would be become. postponed.
In New England, hospitals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have found it difficult to retain health workers, with many leaving due to burns, Steve Walsh, CEO of the Massachusetts Health Association and Hospital, told Boston.com.
And in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Year’s celebrations in Times Square would be reduced, with the event completely outside, disguised, and participants being asked to show evidence of vaccination.
Viewing areas will allow fewer people to allow social distancing.
In the absence of adequate testing, US health authorities are banking on high levels of vaccines to moderate the number of severe cases of COVID-19 and the number of vaccinations has been strong throughout the week.
“+1.86 million doses reported by administrator on total so far, including 1.30 million boosters,” White House official Cyrus Shahpar wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a COVID-19 capsule, developed by Merck, as a treatment for high-risk adults, after the day before it launched the most effective Pfizer pill.
Both oral treatments aim to supplement vaccines and help alleviate some of the burden of severe cases.
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/millions-of-americans-on-the-move-amid-omicron-s-christmas-surge-/6368137.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
