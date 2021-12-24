Global transport in question as environmental scrutiny deepens

Ocean freight costs are likely to remain high in 2022 as investors and regulators try to accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry and companies face green financing, sources say.

Transport, which transports about 90% of world trade and accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions, is under increasing pressure from environmentalists to offer more concrete action, including a carbon tariff.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN’s specialized transport agency, has said it has made progress on short-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures.

But this timeline is not seen so quickly by environmentalists and a number of 175 IMO member countries.

“At the MEPC (IMO) committee meeting in June next year there will be a lot of heat and pressure on regulators to make sure they are prepared to negotiate a solution instead of throwing cans on the street because of non-compliance or negotiation tactics. It’s really unacceptable, “said Christian Michael Ingerslev, chief executive of Maersk Tankers MAERSKb.CO.

Last month, countries including the United States at the COP 26 climate summit pushed the IMO to adopt a zero-emission target by 2050.

So far, its goal is to reduce overall GHG emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050.

“As far as the IMO is concerned, the negotiation process in 2022 is likely to be very slow and tedious,” said Faig Abbasov with the Green Transport & Environment group.

“The problem lies in the very belief that a 175-member UN organization can come together and make difficult decisions to decarbonize an entire economic sector.”

The IMO said concrete progress had been made in 2021 in the fight against climate change, including new regulations to improve the world fleet’s energy efficiency, adding that it would “work very hard” next year to develop a strategy for revised GS, which will be finalized. in 2023.

“Where this is the willingness to act, then the processes can move faster,” said Roel Hoenders, head of air pollution and energy efficiency at IMO.

A proposal submitted to the IMO to set up a $ 5 billion research and development fund to find the right technology to meet the targets is still under discussion with further talks launched for next year.

Highlighting the challenges ahead will be impacting poorer countries like Pakistan.

While the country was a small carbon emitter, climate change “had a direct impact on us,” said Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

“Developing countries can not afford to spend on the type of infrastructure needed and therefore, developed countries should support the IMO process,” he told Reuters, referring to the R&D fund.

STRENGTHENING FINANCING

Financing the way forward is another hurdle. Transportation will need $ 2.4 trillion to reach zero net emissions by 2050, with about $ 500 billion required by 2030, according to analyst estimates.

“Of course, European banks at least and not far behind US banks will have to meet the criteria that meet sustainable finance,” said Tony Foster, chief executive of Marine Capital’s specialist asset manager.

“When it comes to new assets, it will be increasingly difficult to finance anything that does not fully qualify, and the same will be true, perhaps even more so, with existing assets.”

Darren Maupin, founder of Pilgrim Global fund’s chief manager, said companies in the shipping sector were struggling to secure more ESG-financed finance.

“Capital is scary – how can you invest in a 25-year asset when you have no idea what IMO will do in five years,” Maupin said.

“Industry has a very reduced ability to build ships and limited capital available to do so. “Simple supply-demand suggests that rates will be higher and the industry will need to generate more capital to finance itself.”

Source: Reuters (Edited by David Evans)