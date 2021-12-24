International
Global transport in question as environmental scrutiny deepens
Ocean freight costs are likely to remain high in 2022 as investors and regulators try to accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry and companies face green financing, sources say.
Transport, which transports about 90% of world trade and accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions, is under increasing pressure from environmentalists to offer more concrete action, including a carbon tariff.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN’s specialized transport agency, has said it has made progress on short-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures.
But this timeline is not seen so quickly by environmentalists and a number of 175 IMO member countries.
“At the MEPC (IMO) committee meeting in June next year there will be a lot of heat and pressure on regulators to make sure they are prepared to negotiate a solution instead of throwing cans on the street because of non-compliance or negotiation tactics. It’s really unacceptable, “said Christian Michael Ingerslev, chief executive of Maersk Tankers MAERSKb.CO.
Last month, countries including the United States at the COP 26 climate summit pushed the IMO to adopt a zero-emission target by 2050.
So far, its goal is to reduce overall GHG emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050.
“As far as the IMO is concerned, the negotiation process in 2022 is likely to be very slow and tedious,” said Faig Abbasov with the Green Transport & Environment group.
“The problem lies in the very belief that a 175-member UN organization can come together and make difficult decisions to decarbonize an entire economic sector.”
The IMO said concrete progress had been made in 2021 in the fight against climate change, including new regulations to improve the world fleet’s energy efficiency, adding that it would “work very hard” next year to develop a strategy for revised GS, which will be finalized. in 2023.
“Where this is the willingness to act, then the processes can move faster,” said Roel Hoenders, head of air pollution and energy efficiency at IMO.
A proposal submitted to the IMO to set up a $ 5 billion research and development fund to find the right technology to meet the targets is still under discussion with further talks launched for next year.
Highlighting the challenges ahead will be impacting poorer countries like Pakistan.
While the country was a small carbon emitter, climate change “had a direct impact on us,” said Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.
“Developing countries can not afford to spend on the type of infrastructure needed and therefore, developed countries should support the IMO process,” he told Reuters, referring to the R&D fund.
STRENGTHENING FINANCING
Financing the way forward is another hurdle. Transportation will need $ 2.4 trillion to reach zero net emissions by 2050, with about $ 500 billion required by 2030, according to analyst estimates.
“Of course, European banks at least and not far behind US banks will have to meet the criteria that meet sustainable finance,” said Tony Foster, chief executive of Marine Capital’s specialist asset manager.
“When it comes to new assets, it will be increasingly difficult to finance anything that does not fully qualify, and the same will be true, perhaps even more so, with existing assets.”
Darren Maupin, founder of Pilgrim Global fund’s chief manager, said companies in the shipping sector were struggling to secure more ESG-financed finance.
“Capital is scary – how can you invest in a 25-year asset when you have no idea what IMO will do in five years,” Maupin said.
“Industry has a very reduced ability to build ships and limited capital available to do so. “Simple supply-demand suggests that rates will be higher and the industry will need to generate more capital to finance itself.”
Source: Reuters (Edited by David Evans)
Sources
2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/global-shipping-in-crosshairs-as-environmental-scrutiny-deepens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]