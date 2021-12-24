Should the US become tougher on China over Hong Kong or use a different approach?

US-based Hong Kong observers, contacted by VOA, disagreed that a harsher Biden administration response to Hong Kong’s first legislative election under Beijing-imposed conditions would help curb erosion. democracy in the city.

Sunday’s election almost completely eliminated the pro-democracy voices from the Legislative Council of the former British colony.

Pro-Beijing and founding lawmakers won 89 of the 90 seats in the chamber. The remaining seat went to a candidate who identified with Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition camp, who had been a significant minority presence in all previous assemblies.

It was Legco’s first election since China changed Hong Kong’s electoral system in March, expanding the assembly from 70 to 90 seats, but reducing the percentage of directly elected seats from 40 to 20. reserved for candidates elected by influential members of industry groups and a committee of Beijing loyalists. In another difference from the previous 2016 elections, all Legco candidates had to be verified for patriotism towards Beijing.

With most prominent Hong Kong opposition politicians boycotting the new electoral system as undemocratic and some fleeing into exile or imprisoned under a Beijing June 2020 national security law, the vote drew a record low turnout of 30.2%.

The Biden administration responded to Monday’s election by joining allies in two statements, one as part of it. Group Seven industrialized nations, and the other as part of ea block five major English-speaking nations.

Both statements expressed great concern about the erosion of the democratic elements of [Hong Kongs] electoral system.

They also urged China to comply with international obligations, including the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, in which Britain agreed to return Hong Kong to China in 1997. Under that treaty, Beijing promised to let the city enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a separate administrative region of China, and preserve its civil liberties for 50 years.

In another Monday announcement, the Biden administration said it would impose secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions doing business with five Hong Kong-based Chinese officials, whom it initially sanctioned in July for undermining city freedoms.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian dismissed statements by Western powers, accusing them of hypocrisy and malicious intent to disrupt life in Hong Kong and stifle China’s development.

Zhao too exploded sanctions as absurd and disgusting, and said Beijing would take indefinite measures to protect its national interests.

Chinese analyst Nathan Picarsic of the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies told VOA he believes Beijing’s US diplomatic denunciations will not be enough to thwart what he called his anti-democratic moves in Hong Kong.

One step Picarsic said the U.S. should take is to work with Britain to seek international legal recourse to China’s actions under London’s status as a party to the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

I think the UK should be a central part of our response, he said.

New York-based law professor Sharon Hom, who serves as executive director of China’s human rights advocacy group, said Western powers would put Beijing in an awkward position if signaled the beginning of international legal action.

The Chinese authorities will have to start investigating how to argue against giving jurisdiction to an international court in such a case, so that Western powers do not withdraw them, Hom said.

If China loses a jurisdictional battle and has to defend itself in court, one thing it cannot say is that a legally binding treaty registered at the UN is just one historical document. This is not a permissible defense, she added.

Asked by VOA if London would consider raising an international legal issue against China, a British government spokesman reiterated previous commitments to keep China in its international obligations. The US State Department did not respond to a VOA email asking if Washington would join London in doing so.

Hong Kong-based activist Anna Cheung, a New York-based microbiologist and collector of the pro-democracy group NY4HK, said another step the US must take is to warn US companies of the dangers of continuing to operate in the territory.

There are still many American businesses in Hong Kong. They may think that the Legco election will not affect them, but that is not the case because the government has all the votes it needs to create whatever rule it wants, she told VOA.

Picarsic said the Biden administration should urge U.S. businesses in Hong Kong to mitigate the two main types of risk.

One is the loss of their data on China’s communist rulers due to national security law imposed on Hong Kong, and the other is that US capital flowing through Hong Kong financial markets enables Beijing to fund its military and surveillance teams. abuses of rights against the Uighur ethnic minority. in Xinjiang, he said.

Picarsic said such requirements should be imposed even if there is an economic cost to US companies.

Democratic values ​​should be more important than the conclusion of Goldman Sachs or other US corporations trading in Hong Kong, he said.

However, the notion that the US can put pressure on China to change course in Hong Kong by talking or acting harsher is wrong, according to Robert Daly, director of the Washington-based Wilson Centers Kissinger Institute for China and the United States.

I love Hong Kong and consider it one of my favorite cities in the world, but its game is over. It is completely part of China, which holds all the cards. The West holds no one, he said.

Daly said the United States should adopt what he sees as a realistic approach with two key elements. One would be to tell the world that Hong Kong no longer has a special status.

China’s rulers have destroyed Hong Kong’s democracy, Daly said. They have long had control over its chief executive. Now they have taken legislative power. And they are moving towards the judiciary and its culture and changing school curricula with great speed. So let’s treat Hong Kong in every aspect as we treat the rest of China. And American businesses thriving in Beijing and Shanghai will be able to thrive in a Hong Kong run entirely by the Communist Party, he said.

Daly said the second message the U.S. should send is that China’s poor human rights record in the self-described autonomous regions of Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong is an indicator of the Chinese Communist Party’s global agenda.

They want to legitimize illiberal Chinese practices everywhere. We do not want to live in a world that is more conducive to the Communist Party, so we must constantly remind the world to be extremely skeptical of China’s claim that its growing power is peaceful, he said.