Airlines cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing COVID and staff

NEW YORK Airlines canceled hundreds of flights after the omicron variant messed up schedules and pulled staff levels at several carriers during the busy holiday travel season.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights due to a lack of staff associated with the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights Friday and 111 for Christmas Day, according to FlightAware. (Other factors, such as the weather, are also causing cancellations.) United canceled 175 flights on Friday and 69 on Saturday.

Not all airlines said COVID was disrupting their travel schedules. American Airlines said it had nothing to report, while Southwest Airlines said things were going smoothly. JetBlue did not respond to a request for comment.

At Tampa International Airport, according to FlightAware, 20 flights were canceled, half of them incoming. FlightAware said 10 were United flights and five were Delta flights. Four cancellations were listed for JetBlue and one for Alaska Airlines.

These cancellations represent about 4 percent of Friday’s operations at Tampa International, said Veronica Cintron, a spokeswoman for the airport.

Flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the American airline industry this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020, when air travel was disrupted and they were caught with short staff this year as travel was recovered.

The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation, United said in a statement. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.

Delta said it canceled flights on Friday due to the Omicron impact and the possibility of bad weather as it had exhausted all options and resources, including changing route and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights.

Both airlines said they were trying to reassign passengers.

While some travelers canceled vacation plans due to the increasing number of cases, many others continued their vacation during some of the busiest travel days of the years. The Transportation Safety Administration said it expects to examine about 30 million people from December 20 to January 3, compared to nearly 44 million during the last holiday season before the pandemic.

The German-based Lufthansa said Friday it was canceling a dozen long transatlantic flights during the Christmas holiday period due to a massive increase in medical holidays among pilots. Flight cancellations to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a large buffer of extra staff for the period. The airline says it could not speculate whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed of the type of disease. Passengers are booked on other flights.

According to FlightAware, there are about 3,400 flights canceled on Friday and Saturday, with at least half of the cancellations by Chinese airlines. About 20 percent of the 745 flights affected were to, from or within the US This is a small fraction of global flights. FlightAware says it has tracked more than 120,000 arrivals in the last 24 hours.

Looking for real-time news releases? Subscribe to our free Breaking News newsletter You will receive updates on key issues and events in Tampa Bay and beyond as they occur.

Coronavirus infections triggered by the new variant have also strained staff in hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations that have struggled to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.

To alleviate staff shortages, countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines by allowing people to return to work sooner after being tested positive or exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions to air travel. On Thursday, the US cut COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.

By DAVID McHUGH Associated Press. This is an evolving story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.