Important notice of waiver of interview request for some nonimmigrant visas





The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, has authorized consular officers by the end of 2022 to waive personal interview requests for some applicants for nonimmigrant temporary employment visas who have a petition approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. . This new authorization applies to temporary staff applying for H-1, H-3, H-4, L, O, P and Q visas who meet certain conditions, including those applying for a visa in the state of their nationality or place of residence. . Under this authority, consular officers have the discretion to waive the visa interview request for individual applicants based on petition H-1, H-3, H-4, L, O, P and Q, to whom it has been issued. previously any type of visa, and who have never been refused a visa, unless such refusal has been exceeded or waived, and who have no apparent impossibility or possible inadequacy; or for the first time H-1, H-3, H-4, L, O, P and Q based on individual petitions who are nationals or nationals of a country participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) , provided they have no apparent inconsistencies or potential inconsistencies and you have previously traveled to the United States using an authorization obtained through the Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA). In addition, the Secretary extended previously adopted policies to waive visa interviews for some students, professors, research researchers, short-term researchers or specialists (F, M and academic J visa applicants) until the end of 2022. A A change in the previous policy is that applicants who qualify for the waiver authority because they are nationals or nationals of a VWP participating country must have previously traveled to the United States using an authorization obtained through ESTA to qualify. Applicants must apply for a visa in their state of nationality or place of residence. Like the policy for some individual petition-based visa applicants, consular officers have the discretion to waive interviews for F, M and academic J visa applicants who have previously been issued a visa and who have not been granted a visa. the visa has never been refused, except where such refusal has been exceeded or revoked and they do not have any apparent inadequacies or possible inadequacies; or first-time F, M, and J academic visa applicants who are nationals or nationals of a VWP participating country and have previously traveled to the United States through an ESTA authorization, provided they do not have obvious inconsistencies or possible inconsistencies. The previous authority allowing the waiver of interviews of designated H-2 applicants (temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers) has also been extended until the end of 2022. Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration are also entitled for giving up the interview. Consular resources and local government constraints vary widely, and each consular section is constantly reviewing its capacity to adjudicate visa applications during this worldwide pandemic and as we address global issues and competing priorities. We encourage applicants to check the website of the relevant US embassy or consulate to confirm the level of services currently provided and to find visa application instructions without an interview.

