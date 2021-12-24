US passport fees will increase starting next week tidings

(CNN) It ​​seems that few things are escaping the scourge of inflation these days – and that will soon include US passports.

On December 27, the fee for a US passport book will increase by $ 20 for all customers. US Department of State has announced.

Why the price increase?

In a tweet, said the State Department, “The increased fee is necessary to ensure that we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

How much will this cost you in total?

There are several personal factors that go into calculating the cost – including the type of passport you want, whether you are renewing or getting your first one, and how quickly you need it.

An example: For an adult renewing a U.S. passport book by mail, the current fee is $ 110. Adding $ 20 extra starting next week, and you’re looking at $ 130, or an 18.2% increase.

For comparison, consumer price inflation increased by 6.8% without seasonal corrections over the 12 months ended in November.

You can quickly learn how much it will cost you with this State Department fee calculator.

And you can see one PDF graph of passport fees here.

Mail against online

Even at the end of 2021, mail is still the standard way to get a passport.

But last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order instructing government agencies to establish systems that provide more efficient customer service.

For current US passport holders, this would eventually allow them to completely renew their books online.

The order gave US agencies 180 days to report to the President the status of their efforts.

Where will this passport take you?

Before the pandemic, the United States was near the top of List of “best passport”., providing access to 184 destinations in 2019.

Then, in the summer of 2020, when the pandemic was still relatively young and borders were closed in many countries, that American passport allowed you to enter a very limited number of countries. Mexico and Turkey were two of the biggest travel names on a small list of options.

Since then, that list has grown – and sometimes contracted – in response to pandemic ebbs and flows.

There are still popular places that American citizens can not visit for leisure travel: Japan, for example. But in general, US passport holders – especially those who are fully vaccinated – have a much wider selection of foreign destinations now than a year and a half ago, even with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causing worldwide concern. .

Argentina and Canada have opened up to US passport holders in recent months. Most of America and Europe are open. There are a good number of choices in Africa. Asia and the Australia / Pacific region have even fewer options.

See a list of places where American travelers you can actually go here. And check out travel warnings for the Covid-19 hazard from American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

