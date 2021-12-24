New at Peter White Public Library News, Sports, Work

It has been almost two years since the alarm went off about the global COVID-19 pandemic. We have lived with this disease for so long and archived its effects on American society. Take some time to analyze the pandemic from the various perspectives found in these recently published books and make your informed decision on the subject in time.

“ER Nurses” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (616,025 PA) is a collection of personal nursing experiences that together becomes a homage to all nurses working with medical emergencies every day in urban and rural hospitals across the country. Some of the nurses interviewed were forced to go through an unforeseen epidemic that left hospital staff isolated, overwhelmed, and emotionally exhausted from all the suffering and death they and their COVID-19 patients faced. Laugh and cry together with the nurses as they expose their battle wounds from a profession without which our nation can not do.

“THE CLOSURE: How Covid Shook the World Economy” by Adam Tooze (330.9052 TO) tracks COVID-19 from the first alarm bells that rang in late 2019 until the US blockade in March 2020 and through derailment of a global economy by summer. Confusing medical advice, work-from-home strategies, and destabilizing world markets followed, until a vaccine for emergency use and debt relief for businesses was adopted. Well-researched international graphs and information make this a highly focused reading experience.

“Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Suppressed Us and How We Can Defeat the Future Pandemic” by Scott Gottlieb, MD (362,196 GO) provides a background on why the United States was unprepared to eliminate the COVID-19 virus. From the first report of the virus in China, to the outbreaks in Washington state and New York City, to competing information from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control, to shortages of consumer goods and hospital beds, the widespread search for Gottlieb allows it. to summarize events and recommend ways to prevent another pandemic.

“VOICES FROM THE PANDEMIC: Americans tell their stories of crisis, courage and resilience” by Eli Saslow (614.5924 SA) will leave you in tears and, at the same time, amaze you with the strength of friends and family who remained standing after their loved ones underwent COVID. The author sought perspective from nurses, doctors, business owners, unemployed workers, food bank employees, teachers, and government officials to illustrate how the pandemic permeated every aspect of American society.

“WHAT HAPPENED: Notes for a long year” by Charles Finch (814.6 FI) leads the reader to a negligible review of what the public was experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. Finch’s personal notes begin on March 11, 2020, as the site closes and he takes refuge in the country, noticing unprecedented changes in his surroundings. Readers will relate to his experiences and emotions as the year unfolds in racial unrest and presidential politics. At this point, all we can do is look back.

“WORLD C WAR: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prepare for the future” by Dr. Sanjay Gupta (614.59 GU) starts with the early news of a SARS-like virus found in Wuhan, China. The author compared it to his work on the film, CONTAGION, about a deadly virus that spreads around the world, later realizing how prophetic the script was. This book is divided into Part 1, which analyzes the disease, the large number of COVID patients who soon invaded the medical system, the policy that erupted between government officials and those promoting public health, and the frantic search for a vaccine. Part 2 talks about planning ahead (as a nation), rethinking individual risk, optimizing daily health, and reorganizing the family structure for a new lifestyle.

“I BET YOUR LIFE: From Blood Transfusion to Mass Vaccination, The Long and Dangerous History of Medical Innovation” by Paul A. Offit, MD (615.58 OF) talks about the COVID epidemic in terms of research for a cure. Medical discoveries must begin somewhere, and Offit begins in 1964, with the first attempts to transplant a heart. From there he goes back in time to trace the history of blood transfusions, anesthesia, vaccines, X-rays, chemotherapy and gene therapy. Interesting case studies and good writing make scientific facts come alive for readers.

By Lynette Suckow

Reference librarian