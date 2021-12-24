Covid-19 vaccine: Do you need a fourth dose? U.S. health officials say not yet





The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced this week that adults 60 and older, medical workers and people with suppressed immune systems can take a fourth dose if at least four months have passed since their third dose.

Meanwhile in the United States, it is too early to discuss a possible fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for most people, Dr. said on Wednesday. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“One of the things we will follow very carefully is what is the stability of the defense after the third dose of an mRNA vaccine,” Fauci said. Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are mRNA vaccines. “If the defense is much more stable than the two-dose, non-adult group, then we can spend a considerable period of time without requiring a fourth dose,” Fauci said. “So I think it’s premature – at least on the part of the United States – to talk about a fourth dose.” Once data on fourth doses are available, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review and consider whether they may be needed nationally – but for now, third doses seem to provide “sustainable protection”, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said John Berman on CNN Tuesday. “If there is science and when there is science that shows this is necessary, we will certainly review it,” Walensky said. “Right now, we are working to make sure our vaccinated people get a booster,” she said. “We have a lot of vaccines where two injections – the primary series – and one booster provide a lasting protection. So, although I think it is an important question to consider, it may be very good to have a protection added by this booster vaccine. now. “ Even some vaccine manufacturers have acknowledged that more time is needed to determine if or when a fourth dose may be needed in the United States and how quickly protection may be reduced after a third dose. “We will have to wait a few more months until we can see how that data develops and matures to understand when that extra boost dose will be given – if needed,” said Paul Burton, chief of Moderna. medical officer, said Wolf Blitzer on CNN on Thursday. However, Burton said he did not want to downplay the importance of boosters now and that people could be confident that “getting a booster vaccine will provide protection throughout the holiday season and throughout these winter months”. modern announced on Monday that preliminary data suggests that his half-dose booster injection increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant compared to the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person did not receive a booster. Immunized may need the fourth dose, says the CDC While the CDC has not recommended fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the general public, the agency updated its guidelines in October to note that some people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may receive a fourth dose of Moderna vaccines. or Pfizer / BioNTech. For people with moderately or severely compromised immunity who have received a double-dose vaccine Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech, the CDC recommends a third primary dose to increase protection against Covid-19 and notes that a subsequent dose may be administered. In the future, some doctors predict that the United States may release fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine to more people, similar to Israel’s approach. “What the Israelis understand – and I think a lot of people understand – is that the lifespan of the booster is probably somewhat limited, and that after three or four months, we may start to see a lack of stability in the boost of Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said Ana Cabrera of CNN Wednesday. Reiner added that Israel has taken the approach to “raise people who are most at risk now,” such as health care workers, the elderly, and people with existing illnesses or who have been immunocompromised by medical treatments. “So with the increase of more cases worldwide, it makes sense to take care of the healthcare system,” Reiner Cabrera told. “This is what the Israelis will do, and it’s clear to me that this is what we’re going to do. “And I want to see a sense of urgency. Even more than urgency, I want to see a sense of skill,” Reiner said. “It is clear that we will increase. We will give a fourth dose to at least a large part of this population.”

CNN Virginia Langmaid and Amanda Sealy contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/24/health/fourth-dose-covid-19-vaccine-us/index.html

