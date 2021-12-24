COVID-19 cases expected to continue to rise in Ontario after record jump: Ministry of Health

COVID-19 cases are expected to continue to rise in Ontario after the province reported a record number of new infections on Friday, says a spokesman for the provincial health minister.

Alexandra Hilkene, Christine Elliott’s spokeswoman, issued a statement Friday after Ontario reported a record number of new cases for the second day in a row.

9,571 cases were reported, surpassing the previous record set Thursday of 5,790 new infections.

“Due to the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, the number of cases was expected to increase in the winter months,” Hilkene said.

“We expect them to continue to rise in the coming days and weeks, as other jurisdictions are seeing similar increases in per capita case rates.”

Hilkene noted that the effectiveness of vaccines has meant that despite the increase in cases, there has been no “corresponding increase” in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions. But she said an increase in ICU admissions is expected in the coming weeks as Omicron spreads, “especially among the unvaccinated”.

Provincial figures showed that there are 508 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up 68), 164 of whom are in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down five); 102 people in the ICU are in a fan (with four drops).

















Prior to the most recent increase, the largest increase in cases was on April 16, when 4,812 were reported.

At that time, 1,955 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 701 in intensive therapy due to the virus.

“Investments in Ontario hospital capacity have resulted in 600 ICU beds being available immediately with almost 500 more ICU beds available for additional capacity if required,” Hilkene added.

“Ontario is ready for an increase in hospital admissions and ICUs as we accelerate the proliferation of amplifiers.”

Hilkene said vaccines remain the best defense against COVID and the province is continuing to increase its capacity to deliver more shots.

229,743 doses were administered on Thursday.

Hilkene called on Ontarians to celebrate the holidays safely and follow public health measures. She said the coming weeks would require “continued vigilance”.

“As the province continues to administer booster doses to all Ontarians aged 18 and over over the coming days and weeks, the province has imposed additional public health and safety measures at work, such as capacity and social cohesion restrictions, that will to help curb transmission and continue to maintain the capacity of the Ontario Hospital and ICU, “she said.

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to review the data and evidence and our government will act as necessary to protect our health care system and the health and safety of Ontarians.

Ontario’s ability to grow rapidly # COVID-19 vaccination is impressive. December 10: 78 thousand administered, 7-day average 67 thousand December 23: 253 thousand administered, on average 7 days 180 thousand. Wow. This is a great team effort. Per capita, this is up there with the fastest pace on the planet. pic.twitter.com/pNgOosHDck – Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) December 24, 2021

