Joint Declaration on the elections in Libya December 2021





France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States welcome the statement by the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General (SASG) for Libya, Stephanie Williams, on 23 December and commend the work of the SASG for engaging in wide-ranging consultations in all over Libya over the last ten days. We express our strong support for the continued efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to advance a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process toward holding free, fair, and inclusive elections. We consider the December 22 statement of the Supreme National Election Commissions (NCEC) on the postponement of the elections scheduled for December 24 and its proposal for a new, early date for the holding of these elections. We call on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for early elections, promptly setting a final date for the elections and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay. We commend the technical and logistical preparation already undertaken by HNEC for the conduct of the elections as set out in the Guide to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and adopted in UNSC Resolution 2570 (2021), as well as the conclusions of the Second Berlin Conference of 23 June 2021 and during the Paris International Conference on Libya, on 12 November 2021. Recall that free, fair and credible elections will allow the Libyan people to elect a representative and unified government and strengthen independence, sovereignty , the territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. It is important to maintain momentum towards these goals. In line with the Paris Declaration, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America reiterate their understanding that the transfer of power from the current interim executive to the new executive will take place after the announcement of the election results. such premature and rapid parliamentary and presidential. To avoid conflicts of interest and promote a level playing field, candidates holding positions in public institutions should also continue to dismiss them until the election results are announced. We reiterate UNSMIL calls for resolutions on new political or military issues to be resolved without the use of force. We are ready to hold accountable those who threaten stability or undermine the political and electoral process in Libya, through violence or incitement to violence. We affirm that individuals or entities, inside or outside Libya, who obstruct, undermine, manipulate or falsify the electoral process and political transition will be held accountable and may be appointed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee in accordance with UNSCR 2571 UN. We are committed to respecting the UN-facilitated and Libyan-led political process and encouraging all other international actors to do the same.

