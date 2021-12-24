COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 9,397 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 511,095 confirmed cases and 11,658 people have died.

There are 473 people in hospital (an increase of 28), including 91 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province has administered 14,619,762 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 89,924 in the last 24 hours.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and older) received one dose of vaccine, 81 percent received two doses and 11 percent received boosters.

The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not publish daily data for COVID-19 on 24, 25 and 26 December, as well as 31 December, 1 and 2 January.

The Quebec government has reportedly decided to order millions of faster tests itself instead of waiting for deliveries from the federal government, which it says are too slow to ease the frustrations of thousands of cubes unable to get tests at the pharmacy.

Sources said Radio Canadathe province has agreed to spend $ 86 million on the order, which could provide at least 12 million quick tests.

It is not known when Quebec will receive this order.

Ottawa is set to deliver faster tests by January, and all Quebechers are eligible for a free package of five quick tests, which are being distributed at the pharmacy.

Radio Canada is also reporting that the province will buy an additional 10 million N95 masks to increase its stock. The province already has 10 million masks in reserve.

The move comes after two unions representing healthcare workers called for masks to be provided to all medical staff, but sources told Radio Canada that this would not happen. Masks can be given to some, such as emergency room staff or family doctor offices.

Over 5,000 healthcare workers are currently out of work due to COVID-19, and people within the healthcare network are worried that this number will increase with Omicron spreading rapidly across the province.

The Northern Quebec community is at a red alert level

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Kangiqsualujjuaq has prompted public health authorities there to put the community on a red alert level. This means the complete closure of all non-essential sites such as churches, arenas and community centers. There is now a curfew from 11pm to 7am

While essential services such as clinics, police station and cooperatives will be open, all non-essential activities have been canceled.

People can not visit others or receive visitors, including family members who do not live in the same house. For the holidays, two families (always the same) are allowed to gather until January 3rd. Supervised outdoor meetings are allowed as long as the distance is maintained.

Only essential trips to and from the community are allowed.

Montreal health officials warn of ‘critical time’

Montreal’s director of public health says now is a critical time for the city’s health network, as the holidays are approaching and the number of cases continues to grow exponentially.

Dr. Mylne Drouin provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city on Thursday along with Sonia Blanger, who heads the health authority for the downtown area, CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’le-de-Montral.

Blanger noted that Montreal hospital admissions have increased by more than 60 percent, with the majority of patients infected with the Delta variant.

Over 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city on Wednesday, with the Omicron variant making up 90 percent of them.

Omicron is particularly striking young Montrealists aged 18-44, Drouin said. The age group accounts for 60 percent of cases.

The positivity rate in Montreal is around 18-20 percent, which means that one in five people who take a PCR test are positive.

Quebec, Montreal direct testing guidelines vary

Drouin’s instructions for rapid testing on Thursday clashed with the view of the Quebec Ministry of Health.

Drouin said people can use quick tests if they have some, but should avoid going to the test center if they have no symptoms. She says a quick positive test is enough and there is no need for further confirmation from a testing center.

On Friday, the City of Montreal also said it would accept a quick positive or negative test from its employees as sufficient proof.

The provincial health ministry, on the other hand, says people should use rapid tests only if they have symptoms. If their test is positive for COVID-19, the ministry says isolation for 10 days is a priority and then advised people to schedule an appointment for a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

“The urgency is not to go and confirm your test, the urgency is to isolate yourself,” said Marie-France Raynault, senior strategic public health adviser for the department.

“This is what will control the broadcast. Then, it would be desirable to go and confirm it.”

Quebec City officials warn of possible hospital vacations

Health officials in Quebec City and Chaudire-Appalaches south of it also urged residents to hold their own small vacation meetings.

At a news conference Thursday, regional health officials warned of possible cuts to hospital services in the new year if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise at their current rate.

“As a health professional at the forefront of intensive care for the past 21 months, I have never felt that the system was so fragile in the face of the demand that is coming,” said Dr. Mathieu Simon, pulmonologist and head of the ICU at the ICU.MEnstitutUniversity of Cardiology and Pulmonology in Qubec.

Both regions reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 671 and 566 new cases, respectively.

Chaudire-Appalaches is once again one of the regions most affected by the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 15 percent and 696 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in both regions. Quebec City saw 16 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday tripled the number of hospitalized patients earlier in the week.

The vast majority of these patients, says the health authority, are over 60 years old and unvaccinated.

New restrictions from December 26th

Prime Minister Franois Legault announced new restrictions Wednesday in internal rallies on December 26, in a bid to slow the spread of the highly transmitted Omicron variant and limit hospital admissions.

Indoor meetings in the province will be limited to six people or two family bubbles.

Officials did not announce a curfew, which sources told Radio Canada that was discussed at a meeting last night, but was eventually lifted.

Businesses and restaurants will remain open and people can still hold indoor gatherings of up to 10 people until the 26th.

Health authorities are urging Quebecers to fill outCOVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Formonline and go to a testing center only if it shows symptoms.

