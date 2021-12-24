Portman’s statement after video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate of Ukraine, the parliamentary group express solidarity with Ukraine

December 24, 2021

|



Press releases

CINCINNATI, OH After a video conference call today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 20 members of the House and Senate to discuss the security situation in Ukraine, US Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), co-chair of the Senate parliamentary group for Ukraine issued the following statement:

Today we had the opportunity to hear directly from President Zelenskyy about the continued gathering of Russian troops along the Ukraine-Russia border and to express our strong solidarity with the democratically elected people and government of Ukraine. During the conversation, President Zelenskyy discussed the Russian threat on its borders, its appreciation for U.S. military assistance, and its strong opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

As co-chair of the Ukrainian parliamentary group, I have worked closely with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support Ukraine diplomatically, militarily and economically. Now, as Russia positions more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, threatening the freedom and territorial sovereignty of our ally, we must stand with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army has made great strides in increasing its capabilities and professionalism. It is a battle-hardened force that has benefited from four years of material support and training from the United States and, if necessary, is prepared to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

As we discussed in the call today, our commitment to support Ukraine was recently highlighted when Congress passed the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act that increased our military support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The initiative has been extended until 2022 and its funding has been increased from $ 250 million in FY 2021 to $ 300 million next year with at least $ 75 million earmarked specifically for deadly aid. The funds are used to help train, equip and provide support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their efforts to defend their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression. The United States must continue to increase the amount of deadly defensive military weapons it sends to Ukraine and adapt them to the threat it will face so that Ukraine can better defend itself.

We also discussed the recent ceasefire mediated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Donbas and the possibility of diplomatic dialogue that could lead to improvements in the security situation in Ukraine. As the US and Russia approach the call for talks on Ukraine and other issues, President Zelenskyy stressed that any future talks on Ukraine’s future should include Ukraine.

I will continue to urge the Biden administration to immediately impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Certification of this pipeline is a major threat to Ukraine, as it gives Russia the opportunity to supply natural gas to Europe without transit through Ukraine. . Moreover, Russia will use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to seek geopolitical concessions from Europe, as it has already done with the Moldovan government and refusing to mitigate the current energy crisis.

We also talked about democratic reforms in Ukraine. In addition to our continued support for Ukraine, I am encouraged by the efforts of President Zelesnkyy and other Ukrainian leaders to continue promoting additional reforms to further position Ukraine for EU and NATO integration. We must keep Russia in its international commitments, including those that promised Ukraine territorial sovereignty and independence. President Putin’s demands for a comprehensive dialogue to restore the security situation in Eastern Europe should not be ignored when they are made at gunpoint. I strongly urge the Biden administration to begin to increase military assistance, including lethal assistance, to our allies. Russia needs to know that any offensive military action it takes against Europe will come at a high price.

Seven years ago, in the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine and its people stood up to their Russian-backed leaders and turned to the West. They have chosen to stay with us. Now, the United States must stand with them.

###