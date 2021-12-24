COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News

As of Friday, December 24, 2021, 87.8% (4,377,551) of eligible persons aged five and over in BC have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.8% (4,126,279) have received the second dose.

In addition, 91.8% (4,256,707) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89% (4,126,185) received their second dose, and 17% (807,057) received take a third dose.

Also, 92.2% (3,988,184) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 89.5% (3,870,981) received their second dose and 19% (806,246) received their third dose .

BC is reporting 2,441 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 235,658 cases in the province.

There are currently 10,415 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 222,604 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 192 persons are currently in hospital and 71 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.

New / active cases include:

1001 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 3554

967 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 4571

188 new cases in Internal Health

66 new cases in North Health

219 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 1274

there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada

In the last 24 hours four new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,414.

New deaths include:

Fraser Health: dy

Internal health: a

Northern Health: a

There have been 1,613 cases of the Omicron disturbance variant confirmed in BC:

Fraser Health: 263

Vancouver Coastal Health: 959

Internal health: 40

Northern Health: four

Island Health: 347

There has been a new outbreak of the healthcare facility at Ridgeview Lodge (Home Health), for a total of two buildings with continuous outbreaks, including:

Long-term care: Ridgeview Lodge (Internal Health)

acute care: Lions Gate Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

Assisted or independent living:

From 16-22 December, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 21.9% of cases and from 9-22 December they accounted for 67.2% of hospitalizations.

Last week’s cases (December 16-22) – A total of 8,165

Unvaccinated: 1684 (20.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 105 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 6,376 (78.1%)

Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (December 9-22) – Total 180

Unvaccinated: 117 (65.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 4 (2.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 59 (32.8%)

Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 16-22)

Unvaccinated: 252.8

Partially vaccinated: 50.2

Fully vaccinated: 139.8

Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 9-22)

Unvaccinated: 27.2

Partially vaccinated: 3.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.3

Since December 2020, the province has administered 9,276,592 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Note: The Ministry of Health will provide a preliminary count of COVID-19 cases on 27 and 28 December. Regular reporting will return on Wednesday, December 29th to the COVID-19 daily bulletin.

