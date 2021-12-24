PEI limits testing for COVID-19 in clinics as the province reports 40 new cases

The PEI announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, setting another daily record of cases.

All cases are still under investigation and tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by the province.

There are now 198 active cases of COVID-19 on the island. Some new cases do not count in total, as they involve non-residents.

The province said it is also restricting COVID-19 testing at Health PEI testing clinics exclusively for symptomatic individuals, close contacts identified by Public Health and those who have previously tested positive for rapid antigen testing or at an entry point.

Individuals who have no symptoms or need a travel-related test, such as day 4, will be provided with a rapid home antigen test. The province said people should do two of these tests at a distance of 48 hours.

Test results on the provincial online portal have been delayed due to high test volumes. The province said it may take several days for negative test results to appear.

People with positive results, however, will be notified directly within four hours of their testing.

There have been 621 cases since the pandemic in PEI since the onset of the pandemic.