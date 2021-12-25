White Christmas awaited as BC South Coast faces snowy, ‘cold’ winter weather





Most of BC is expected to see a white Christmas as the province faces winter weather “It’s severely cold in the long run and an opportunity for snow that is very high in the short term,” explained Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga. Read more: BC decided to experience the ‘almost record cold’ on Christmas day and next week Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast were under warnings of Arctic exits and snowfall Friday morning while many inland northern and central regions are under extreme cold warnings. Many parts of the lower continent and the eastern island of Vancouver saw snowfall on Friday morning, and Madryga predicted the most prevalent snow periods on Saturday, ranging from a few inches in Vancouver Subway to 25 inches in Abbotsford. The story goes down the ad In the long run, Environment Canada warned of severe cold in the following days.















Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbors and friends during the upcoming cold snap





“An arctic ridge with high pressure on the interior of BC will bring strong winds and strong cold winds coming out of the coastal communities starting on Saturday night. Outbound winds will create wind cooling values ​​of minus 20 and below, ”said Environment Canada. Trends Ontario reports the largest overnight increase in COVID cases since the pandemic began

Will Omicron promote hospitalization in Canada? Here is what other countries tell us “Continental currents and areas that are exposed to outside winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind cooling values. “Temperatures will remain well below the season and close to near-record cold temperatures next week.” Read more: British Colombians were asked to control the elderly as the Arctic air mass approached Amid the threat of winter weather, the province closed the Alex Fraser Bridge for several hours for “safety reasons”. The story goes down the ad In previous years, snow and ice accumulated on bridge cables, then fell on vehicles like “ice bombs”, causing thousands of dollars in damage. “This complete closure of the bridge is necessary to protect passengers due to the accumulation of snow on the cable,” the ministry said. “With strong winds, rope technicians are unable to install the drop system that would normally clean the cables, causing the possibility that snow or ice could spill from the cables into the lane. Conditions are being closely monitored. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The bridge is reopened for traffic shortly before 14:00 In response to the extremely cold weather forecast starting December 24, the city of Vancouver is opening heating centers. We encourage anyone sleeping outside / in the cold during the day to visit one of these centers open to all, including pets and prams.https://t.co/YVKu2v8mte pic.twitter.com/Gvn2PNX2wp – Vancouver City (@CityofVancouver) December 23, 2021 The story goes down the ad The city of Vancouver said it is bringing priority roads forward in anticipation of more winter weather. It also opened four heating centers and six extreme weather shelters for the homeless or anyone who is vulnerable to extreme cold. With snow and cold in the forecast, British Columbians are also required to regularly check on the elderly and other vulnerable people. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

