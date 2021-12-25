Russian court fines Google and Alphabet Meta platforms





MOSCOW, Dec. 24 (Reuters) – A Moscow court said Friday it was fining Alphabet Google (GOOGL.O) 7.2 billion rubles ($ 98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content that Russia considers illegal, first income. fine based on its type in Russia. Moscow has stepped up pressure on high-tech this year in a campaign that critics characterize as an attempt by Russian authorities to exercise stronger control over the internet, something they say threatens individual and corporate freedom. Google said in an email that it would study the court decision before deciding on further steps. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Later Friday, the court fined Meta Platforms 2 billion rubles ($ 27.15 million) for the same reasons. Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Facebook and Instagram failed to remove 2,000 pieces that violate Russian law, while Google holds 2,600 pieces of banned content. Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has imposed small fines on foreign tech companies all year, but Friday’s fines mark the first time it requires a percentage of Russian companies’ annual turnover, greatly increasing the amount of the fine. He did not specify the percentages, though Reuters calculations show that Google’s fine equates to just over 8%. Russia has ordered companies to delete posts promoting drug abuse and dangerous entertainment, information on home-made weapons and explosives, and those it describes as extremist or terrorist. Google, which has paid more than 32 million rubles in fines for content violations this year, is at odds with Moscow on a number of issues. Russia has demanded that it restore access to the German-language state broadcaster RT. Read more Last week, a sanctioned Russian businessman claimed victory over Google in a lawsuit that could hit the tech giant with another heavy fine. Moscow has also demanded that 13 foreign and mostly American technology companies, which include Google and Meta Platforms, be officially represented on Russian soil by January 1 or face possible restrictions or complete bans. Read more ($ 1 = 73.3613 rubles) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Maria Tsvetkova; Written by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Barbara Lewis and Toby Chopra Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

