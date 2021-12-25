



Vancouver Coastal Health has opened a new testing site for COVID-19 at British Columbia University, amid rising demand as the Omicron variant grows in the province. The new site is located at the Center for Life Sciences, Center for Health Sciences on Vancouver University campus and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Read more: COVID-19: BC triaging PCR tests, acknowledges greater aerosol spread of Omicron variant With weather warnings in force for icy weather expected to fall in the province this week, the health authority said it would temporarily divert all test seekers from its St. Vincent site near Cambie and Avenue 33 at the UBC site, starting from December 25th. “This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safe operation of testing services for both staff and people who have access to care during bad weather,” she said in a press release. The story goes down the ad















“VCH has redistributed staff and resources from St. Vincents at the UBC testing site to ensure that those using the services receive safe and efficient care. When operations resume at St. Vincents, the UBC testing site will continue to operate to meet the substantial testing demand recorded across the VCH region in recent weeks. Trends Santa Claus is coming to town. The NORAD tracker shows where he is now

The girl was accidentally killed by LA police while in the dressing room of a clothing store The health authority did not say when it would reopen the St. Vincent location. Read more: COVID-19: BC reports 2,441 new cases, four deaths among the maximum testing system Earlier Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was doing more than 20,000 PCR tests and was doing tests as it did not have the capacity to do more. She urged asymptomatic people not to ask for a test and asked anyone with symptoms who was not elderly or in an at-risk group to be isolated at home instead of asking for a test. The story goes down the ad BC announced more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday set a new record, with active cases rising above 10,000 for the first time since View link » <br />

