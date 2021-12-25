COVID-19: BC reports 2,441 new cases, four deaths among the maximum testing system

British Columbia reported 2,441 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with four other deaths as the Omicron variant continued to trigger a fifth wave of the pandemic.

The update brought the seven-day BC average for new cases to 1,403 and left the province with at least 10,415 active cases.

Of the new cases, 959 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 347 were in the Island Health region.

Another 263 were in the Fraser Health region, 40 were in the Internal Health region and four were in the Northern Health region.

However, the numbers come with a degree of uncertainty, as the province admitted on Friday that it had reached its testing capacity and was checking PCR tests for healthcare workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable.

“Our testing centers have the maximum capacity. We did over 20,000 PCR tests yesterday and this is the maximum we can do, ”said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Rapid testing is now being used to complement PCR testing in many of our testing sites.”

Amid pressure on the testing system and the growing number of cases, Henry urged anyone who felt ill with any symptoms at all to cancel any rest plan he may have made.

















There were 192 people in the hospital, an overnight drop of three, and 71 people in critical or intensive care, a overnight drop of four.

While hospitalization numbers are considered “delayed indicators”, in that they tend to increase one to two weeks after case numbers.

Henry said early data coming out in countries such as the UK and South Africa offer some hope that the Omicron variant may be less cumbersome, but that it was too early to say.

As of Friday, more than 4.3 million British Colombians – 87.8 per cent of those who qualify and 85 per cent of the population of BC – have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

More than 4.12 million people – 82.8 percent of those who qualify and 80.1 percent of those who qualify – have taken two doses.

Another 807,000 people, 15.6 percent of the population of BC had a third, booster dose.

Over the past week, new infections have increased and the percentage of new cases. The 15 per cent of British Columbians remaining completely unvaccinated accounted for 20.6 per cent of new cases, while 80.1 per cent of fully vaccinated British Colombians accounted for 78 per cent of new cases.

However, the vaccine appears to have continued to provide strong protection against severe outcomes. with fully unvaccinated persons accounting for 67.2 per cent of hospital admissions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has reported 235,658 cases in total, while 2,414 people have died.

