International
COVID-19: BC reports 2,441 new cases, four deaths among the maximum testing system
British Columbia reported 2,441 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with four other deaths as the Omicron variant continued to trigger a fifth wave of the pandemic.
The update brought the seven-day BC average for new cases to 1,403 and left the province with at least 10,415 active cases.
Of the new cases, 959 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 347 were in the Island Health region.
Another 263 were in the Fraser Health region, 40 were in the Internal Health region and four were in the Northern Health region.
However, the numbers come with a degree of uncertainty, as the province admitted on Friday that it had reached its testing capacity and was checking PCR tests for healthcare workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable.
“Our testing centers have the maximum capacity. We did over 20,000 PCR tests yesterday and this is the maximum we can do, ”said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Read more:
COVID-19: BC triaging PCR tests, acknowledges greater aerosol spread of Omicron variant
“Rapid testing is now being used to complement PCR testing in many of our testing sites.”
Trends
Ontario breaks COVID case record for second day in a row with nearly 9,600 new infections
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publish first photo of Lilibet girl on Christmas card 2021
Amid pressure on the testing system and the growing number of cases, Henry urged anyone who felt ill with any symptoms at all to cancel any rest plan he may have made.
The UN Government presents the grant program for closed businesses
There were 192 people in the hospital, an overnight drop of three, and 71 people in critical or intensive care, a overnight drop of four.
While hospitalization numbers are considered “delayed indicators”, in that they tend to increase one to two weeks after case numbers.
Read more:
BC registers 2,046 new cases of COVID, exceeding predicted ‘worst case scenario’
Henry said early data coming out in countries such as the UK and South Africa offer some hope that the Omicron variant may be less cumbersome, but that it was too early to say.
As of Friday, more than 4.3 million British Colombians – 87.8 per cent of those who qualify and 85 per cent of the population of BC – have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
More than 4.12 million people – 82.8 percent of those who qualify and 80.1 percent of those who qualify – have taken two doses.
Another 807,000 people, 15.6 percent of the population of BC had a third, booster dose.
Over the past week, new infections have increased and the percentage of new cases. The 15 per cent of British Columbians remaining completely unvaccinated accounted for 20.6 per cent of new cases, while 80.1 per cent of fully vaccinated British Colombians accounted for 78 per cent of new cases.
However, the vaccine appears to have continued to provide strong protection against severe outcomes. with fully unvaccinated persons accounting for 67.2 per cent of hospital admissions.
Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has reported 235,658 cases in total, while 2,414 people have died.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8473727/bc-covid-update-december-24-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]