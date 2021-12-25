Saskatoon and Regina fire crews respond to more than 900 fire calls in 2021





Fire departments in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities had a busy year, but not just responding to fire calls. Regina Fire & Protective Services and the Saskatoon Fire Department have revealed the number of calls that have been answered so far this year. Regina Fire crews have responded to 928 fire calls so far this year. “It has been a very busy year,” said Layne Jackson, Chief of Firefighting in Regina. “We have seen an increase in our calls for emergency incidents, so our crews were kept busy throughout the year.” But that’s not what keeps Regina Fire & Protective Services busy this year. In 2021, the Regina Fire crew has responded to 1238 suspected drug overdoses so far. Read more: No criminal aspect to home fire death in Regina: police The story goes down the ad “We have certainly seen an increase in suspected overdose incidents,” Chief Jackson said. “We have also seen an increase in the types of fires [that are] high-risk fires and high consequences. ” The Fire Chief in Regina says the increased volume of calls hurts their first responders and firefighters. “She gets dressed and gets strained,” he said. “I am very proud of our emergency responders and our entire team… the quality of service and professionalism has remained very high during this period of high demand.” It has been a year where the department’s role in the community is expanding again to cover a range of emergencies. Crews were called in more medical situations than fires last year.















1:45

Sask. estimates the record year for overdose deaths





Sask. estimates record year for overdose deaths 12 November 2021

Saskatoon fire chief Morgan Hackl says one area where they have seen a drastic increase over several years is calls for overdoses. The story goes down the ad “Over 21 percent growth in 2021,” Hackl said. “It’s very disturbing. With those calls for an overdose, over 800 of them. “ Hackl says crews responded to approximately 20,000 calls in 2021, with 30 percent of them related to fire. “This is a significant leap from 2019,” Hackl said. Read more: Accidental fire at a mall causes $ 500,000 in damage, says Saskatoon fire department Since 2016, the department has seen 40 percent more calls for emergency response. The rest are car crashes, with a large chunk of calls related to medical, mental health and general well-being of people. “Now is the time to take care of the homeless as well, as it is winter.” Similar news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

