Five international TV formats to watch in 2022 – Deadline

Last year has been a fantastic year for the world of formats, as offers from emerging content giants like South Korea travel the world and innovative ideas pop up all over the place. Below, Deadline has identified five key formats to watch for next year, which we may see replicating in many other territories in the coming years.

Divide the mind (Netherlands)

The wild success of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has been remade in the Netherlands and will soon launch a World Cup-style version on BBC3, looks set to bring a wave of similar formats, and Divide the mind fits perfectly on this bill. Starting as a pilot of critics and ratings on RTL4 over the summer, the show will return as a full series in 2022. Appearing like you have never seen before, Divide the mind sees a group of celebrities take to the stage after undergoing a visual and dramatic transformation into drag queens. A famous panel of two teams must find out who each of the personalities is as they compete in three rounds, with their performance, dance moves and, of course, lip synchronization skills put to the test. Once discovered, the transformation of celebrities is shown through a summary of highlights. Fremantle Global Entertainment president Rob Clarke said producer Herriemakers and RTL4 have “created a show with a heart and a deliberate message at its center”. “We are confident that this show will be extremely popular with international audiences, who will be happy to guess who the celebrities are, while also celebrating the beauty and importance of representation,” he said. Meanwhile in the Netherlands, SBS6 launches reality survival game show The million dollar island and innovative talent shows Avatars, in which song and dance talents combine through AR to create a virtual super talent. A great year for incoming Dutch formats.

The language of love (MB)

Davina McCall

Channel 4



The television world is more mature with non-English content than ever before, and here comes the world’s first show of subtitle dating. The premise of the Channel 4 format sounds simple but dazzlingly effective: six British songs arrive at a spectacular finish in the Spanish mountains and discover that the Spanish songs they will meet do not speak the same language. Presenter Davina McCall and bilingual Ricky Merino invite lovers to ‘La Selección’, a ceremony in which singles choose the person they want to spend time with and, over the next two days, ignite sparks as flirting becomes competitive. As they strive to build romantic connections and overcome their linguistic and cultural differences, viewers will be treated with surprising, charming, and often comic results. The Banijay Rights format has a lot of international potential and follows in the footsteps of similar Channel 4 offerings such as Flirty dancing, which was captured by Fox. “Anyone can relate to a holiday romance, or struggling to get along with someone you like,” said Banijay, Global Head of Content Operations, Lucas Green. “With a super simple premise at heart – ‘can love overcome the language barrier?’ – Combined with a comedy of miscommunication, this show brings pure rom-com to the ‘relationship reality’ genre.

Mama Idhulli (South Korea)

Squid game may have received all the Korean praise recently, but let’s not forget that this is the nation that brought us mega formats including The masked singer AND I can see your voice. Just launched on CJ ENM tvN, Mama idol is based on K-pop’s phenomenal success in turning stars into the spotlight. Former legendary figures of the genre, who left the spotlight due to birth, return to perform once again on stage and relive the old days. Sehee Jang, Senior Manager of International Content Marketing at CJ ENM, said the “fresh and impressive format” combines K-pop music, dance performance and reality into one. “This is not a simple format of musical performance,” she added. “It is a special and touching story of legendary stars who regain their names on stage.” This one will surely have a whole audience.

Masters Of Sweet (Germany)

Viewers, be prepared to spit: a new food format is in town and may be the tastiest so far. RTLs Sweet Masters will affect Germany’s love of all things sugar as pâtissier professional sculptors bring to the screen. Dedicating their lives to creating brilliant sculptures made from sugar, cake, ice cream and chocolate, six of the best professional teams will compete to create the perfect edible dream. A group of judges must select a team to send home at the end of each episode as the groups move on to their steps, tasked with creating giant copies of spectacular fashion creations. Banijay Global Content Development chief James Townley said the format “combines creativity, delicious food, craftsmanship and competition” and “knocks at the global demand we are seeing for expertise-based competition formats”. He quoted pleasingly Lego Masters AND Domino Challenge as similar in extent, touching the viewer’s appetite to see the hobby played on screen. If global success i Great British Bake Off (broadcast in Germany on 1 September as Great baking) is all there is to it, RTL could be a winner here.

Mouse In The Kitchen (US / MB)

This particular cooking format may be debuting in the US, but it originated in the UK-loaded formats kitchen, where Glenn Hugill, founder of the ITV Studios Possessed label and creator of Agreement or agreement, came up with the idea. The show was originally taken by the BBC but was suspended due to Covid-19. In the US, however, TBS requested a 10-episode order. Produced by Thinkfactory Media in collaboration with Possessed, directed by Natasha Leggero and judged by celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, Mouse in the kitchen is a cooking show with hybrid competition and traditional Whodunnit. “Six dynamic chefs come together to compete in the final cooking battle, but there is a secret between them.”mousey in the kitchen ”, which sabotages the chances of other competitors to take home the final prize money in any case. If they manage to get the judges to give the dishes bad reviews and avoid detection by their fellow chefs, they should take the money home. “Mouse in the kitchen is by far one of the smartest formats we’ve ever heard of, “said Corie Henson, EVP / Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV. “It combines innovative cooking and everything you like at your favorite food shows, with a healthy serving of truly classic crime.”