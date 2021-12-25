Christmas in space: Astronauts lay in the halls of the International Space Station this holiday season

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mark Vande Hei and Tom Marshburn will spend this Christmas away from home than any other being in the universe.

The two astronauts are orbiting the planet at the International Space Station. Marshburn says he and Vande Hei are likely to work over Christmas, but not without a video call home to celebrate with their families.

Ideally, the couple would leave Christmas. But while the rest of us on Earth have been making holiday purchases and planning celebrations around the pandemic, the astronauts have been working on a cargo vehicle that has not yet been completed, says Vande Hei.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei assists NASA space walker Thomas Marshburn in the US Quest airspace before embarking on a six-hour, 32-minute space walk to replace a defective antenna system in port-1 structure of the International Space Station. (NASA)

On his last space flight, Vande Hei and his American colleagues worked hard on Christmas day. However, Russian astronauts spent the holiday decorating their part of the space station and invited the Americans to dinner, he says.

“We were very pleasantly surprised that they had a pleasant spread for us,” says Vande Hei. “So it’s a pleasure to be here with wonderful people.”

Other astronauts from Russia, Japan and Europe coexist in the ISS. Beyond the holidays, Vande Hei says all astronauts share a sense of international community on the space station.

For Vande Hei, training with astronauts from around the world and learning about different cultures and languages ​​is one of the best parts of working on the space station.

“It is a very attractive experience,” he says. “And the space station is really supporting all of humanity, so it gives us a very good sense of purpose.”

To celebrate the holiday in 2012, the astronauts had one small decorated Christmas tree at the space station. Marshburn recalls that he and other astronauts at the time could tie the little tree half a foot to the ceiling or wall, but he would have to check the station database to see if it was still on board.

This year, Marshburn says they hope to hang some socks not the simple ones of fabric used here on earth and worn with grandpa hats to indulge in the festive spirit.

And do not worry kids, astronauts hope that Santa Claus will find a way to overcome the air blockage and give gifts to the good boys and girls who work at the station.

Astronauts have a tough job: Vande Hei and Marshburn recently took refuge on a spaceship when satellite debris threatened to crash into the space station. And they faced an ammonia leak earlier this year.

This may sound stressful, but it’s exactly what astronauts train for.

“I think we were so well trained that we have simulations where everything goes wrong,” says Vande Hei. “So when we have something going wrong and it is not the complete completion of the error, it feels like it is an easy simulation.”

When simulations go wrong on the ground, the ground control team is not there to help, so having that support makes these real-world situations seem easier than training and adventurous, he says.

For Marshburn, the satellite waste hazard felt like an easy simulation. The astronauts calmly boarded the vehicle and closed the lid, which they could not do in ground simulations, he says.

“We had some food and water with us and we just waited and had no worries. If we had to, we knew we could just get away from the space station,” he says, “but [I’m] “I’m glad everything worked out and we could stay on board.”

Marshburn first ascended to the space station in 2009 and he will stand for the 67th expedition when this rotation ends. He begins to lose some of the living beyond our world over time like zero gravity, the appearance of the Earth and working with people from all over the world.

“It’s a tremendous international effort. It was something I was very proud to be a part of,” he says. “When I left the space station, I talked to my family. They said it was okay for me to come back. And so then I just started making preparations to come back again, if I could.”

On this expedition, the bodies of the astronauts are standing so far. To train in space, Vande Hei says they use a “resistance training device that uses vacuum cylinders instead of weight,” a treadmill that seeks to tie bungee ropes to run on the wall, and an exercise bike that currently lacks seating. .

“It seems somewhat ridiculous,” says Vande Hei, “if you are used to being with an orientation and see someone running with their head sideways.”

When Marshburn looks out of the space station window, he can see clouds, a twilight and a lot of blue. This time of year, the space station is in orbit along what is called the terminator, the line that separates day and night, so astronauts often feel as if they are in the middle of a sunrise or sunset.

“Especially when I got here for the first time, I looked outside, I had no idea where I was,” Marshburn says. “It was not like looking at pictures in an atlas.”

As humanity turns the page on 2021 and a new year begins, Vande Hei says he hopes people will approach the COVID-19 pandemic with a “strong sense of unity”.

When it comes to the climate crisis, he hopes people understand the impact that the Earth’s thin atmosphere, essential to our very existence, where most people spend their entire lives, is a limited resource that needs protection.

“I think the Earth will be around for a long time,” he says. “Whether we are or not, it really depends on us.”

