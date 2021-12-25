Thousands of flights were canceled worldwide as Omicron marks Christmas weekend

NEW YORK, Dec. 24 (Reuters) – Commercial airlines worldwide canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend as a rising tide of Omicron-driven COVID-19 infections created greater uncertainty and misery for passengers. of holidays.

Airlines globally canceled at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which crashed on Christmas Eve and is usually a heavy day for air travel, according to a report on the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. Nearly 10,000 more flights were delayed.

The website showed that 1,779 flights for Christmas day were canceled worldwide, along with 402 more that were scheduled for Sunday.

Commercial air traffic within the United States and within or outside the country accounted for more than a quarter of all canceled flights over the weekend, FlightAware data showed.

Among the first U.S. carriers to report a wave of weekend cancellations were United Airlines and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), which canceled nearly 280 combined flights on Friday alone, citing staff shortages amid rising COVID-related infections. 19.

COVID-19 infections have increased in the United States in recent days due to the highly transmissible variant Omicron, which was first discovered in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of cases in the US and up to 90% in some areas, such as east coast. Read more

The average number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters report.

New York reported more than 44,000 newly confirmed infections on Friday alone, breaking that state’s daily record. At least 10 other states set new overnight case records on Thursday or Friday.

Rising hospitalizations were hitting health care systems particularly hard in the US Midwest, with intensive care units in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan preparing for the worst, even though they remain under pressure from a previous wave. of cases of the Delta variant.

In Britain, many industries and transport networks were struggling with staff shortages after sick workers were isolated, while hospitals warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety. Read more

One in 20 Londoners had COVID-19 last week, a figure that could rise to one in 10 early next week, according to data released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics.

Government data showed a record number of 122,186 new infections nationwide on Friday, marking the third day on which the number of known cases has exceeded 100,000.

While recent research suggests that Omicron produces milder illnesses and a lower hospital admission rate than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have kept a cautious note about the outlook.

“There is a glimmer of hope for Christmas … but it is definitely not yet at the point where we can reduce that serious threat,” Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health and Safety Agency, told the BBC.

France hit another record of COVID-19 infection on Friday, with its daily number exceeding 94,000 as the hospitalization from the virus reached its highest level in seven months, prompting the government to convene a special meeting on Monday. which may cause new public health constraints. Read more

Despite uncertainties and bleak news around the world, millions of Americans continued their travel plans during a second holiday season plagued by pandemics.

Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York with his wife and three children, although the latest stream of coronavirus cases shattered their hopes of catching a Broadway show of “Hamilton” or to visit several museums.

“Hamilton” was one of a dozen productions canceling shows this week after cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Museums were scratched from the family itinerary because many of them now require vaccination proofs and the two youngest children are not suitable for vaccination.

Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his bay will do its best by roaming the city streets and parks, also seeing relatives and friends.

“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, to take the kids to town for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters Thursday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

New York planned to severely limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its annual outdoor New Year celebration, in response to rising new coronavirus cases, limiting attendance to 15,000.

The Biden administration next week will lift travel restrictions in eight South African countries imposed last month over concerns about the Omicron variant, the White House said.

