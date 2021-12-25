Thousands of Christmas flights are canceled as Omicron spreads

image Passengers attempted to pass the interruptions on Christmas morning at Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Credit … Dave Sanders for the New York Times

Thousands of potential passengers received last-minute cancellations of their Christmas flights on Friday and Saturday due to the recent increase in Omicron cases, including airline workers.

The number of cancellations globally for Christmas night and Christmas day has increased to more than 3800, Flight Aware Website showed, with more than 1000 in the United States. Although cancellations represented a relatively small percentage of the nearly 80,000 arrivals on any given day, they were a severe disruption to a holiday season overshadowed by the highly transmitted Omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of cases. coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. states.

United Airlines canceled 176 flights out of 4,000 domestic and international flights scheduled at dozens of airports on Friday, mostly as a result of sick crew members, said Joshua Freed, a spokesman for the Chicago-based carrier. At least 44 more flights Saturday have already been canceled, he added.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman said it had canceled 158 of the 3,100 flights. scheduled for Friday, Christmas Eve, one of the wildest travel days of the year. The Atlanta-based airline was depleting all options and resources, including changing and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights.

Cancellations were caused by a combination of issues, including weather and Omicron-related issues, and Delta expected at least another 150 cancellations over the weekend, spokeswoman Kate Modolo said.

Alaska Airlines had 17 cancellations Thursday as a growing number of crew members reported exposure to the virus, but the carrier had to cancel only nine flights on Friday, according to a spokesman.

Other airlines, including JetBlue and Allegiant, did the same, according to Aware of flight, although American Airlines said there are currently no flight cancellations.

While most travelers have been able to get to where they are going, hundreds of people who had anticipated the first almost normal holiday season in the years they booked, tried for alternatives.

Mats, blankets and pillows covered the floors of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Christmas morning. The makeshift accommodations were emptied before sunrise, while those who had spent the night due to flight delays and cancellations tried to book their seats.

Joe Lampkin, a traveler from the Minneapolis area, was waiting near Gate D4 early Friday, trying to board a flight later in the morning to Seattle, where his family is waiting for him.

We hope this is not canceled, Mr. Lampkin said.

At Atlanta Airport, the site of Delta headquarters, a line of about 30 people waited for an auxiliary desk in Terminal A, where two Delta employees were trying to sort things out for passengers with canceled and delayed flights.

Clients went to social media to broadcast their complaints about cancellations.

I feel like screaming. The girl in Sydney did all the right things. Dual Vacc, amplified, PCR test, Qld boundary crossing. Jetstar just canceled its flight to Bris. No explanation. – Slurp1953 (@ slurp1953) December 23, 2021

The United States is recording nearly 187,000 new daily cases, a 55 percent increase over the past two weeks, according to The New York Timess coronavirus tracker.

Similar problems were emerging across the globe after airline staff members called in on reports of illness or exposure to the virus.

A large number of our front-line team members are being asked to test and isolate as close contacts given the growing number of cases in the general community, said a representative for Australia-based Jetstar Airways, who had to to cancel about 80 flights.

Lack of staff has affected a number of service industries as the virus continues to spread.

England said this week it was reducing the number of days people should be isolated after showing symptoms of Covid-19 in seven days out of 10 days, a change officials said could help alleviate absences. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar move Thursday, though that change only applies to health care workers.