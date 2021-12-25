Flight cancellations on Christmas night have little impact on Memphis International FOX13 Memphis News





MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Omicron variant is causing outages across the country just before the holidays. Some airlines canceled flights on Christmas night and Christmas day. Fortunately, many flying in and out of Memphis International Airport were not affected by these cancellations. READ MORE: United, Delta, JetBlue and others cancel flights on Christmas night, Christmas day Hugs, tears and laughter filled Memphis International Airport on Friday as family members wrapped a woman in a warm welcome. You can not say how grateful we are, said Memphian Daniel Lopez. Lopez’s granddaughter arrived in Memphis from Mexico just in time for the holidays. My brother, she just met him. Over 18 years have passed. She more or less just met him. It’s been a long time, Lopez said. The family was grateful that its flight was not one of thousands of flights stopped worldwide on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We all missed him, said Daniela Lopez. I was not worried because it was a direct flight, and it was leaving at a time in the morning when I do not think it was a rush, so we got out on time, said Memphian Kim Parker. Shelby County is seeing an increase in COVID cases. More than 1,200 new cases were reported overnight on Friday, the highest total overnight this month. READ MORE: The Shelby County Health Department reports an increase in COVID-19 cases I just got my chance. I have been very careful, carrying my mask wherever I go. And I think most people are doing that right now, Parker said. Luckily for travelers flying in and out of Memphis, cancellations do not affect much. It’s time to get out, but at the same time, you have to be careful. Wear a mask and wash your hands, Parker said. As most flights arrive and depart according to plan, passengers need to be careful. If you fly on Saturday, Christmas day, your flight may be affected by the increase in COVID cases. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from the latest news in your neighborhood. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD Trends: 2021 Cox Media Group

