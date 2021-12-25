With his second international medal, Aanchal watches the Winter Olympics

A drop during the national alpine ski youth national championship in East Timor in Kolasin, Montenegro, gave Aanchal Thakur a DNF in the giant slalom event. This and muscle pain in her left thigh.

However, a day later, on Thursday, at the Jamaica Ski Federation national championship, she won the bronze medal to become the only Indian to win a second International Ski Medal (FSI) of the world body. The first medal came in 2018, when she won the bronze medal at the FIS Alpine Edjer 3200 Cup in Turkey, a success that announced her name in the international circuit.

The weather was very bad on Wednesday and when I fell, I felt pain in my left thigh all day, she told the Indian Express. I had a good run at first, but then I had a decline. The weather was better on Thursday, and I thought about the first run I had before and just aimed to give it my best.

The time of the first run of 56.38 seconds made me feel confident about the conditions and I am happy that I managed to get the second international medal in my career.

On Thursday, at the Jamaica Ski Federation national championship, Aanchal (Extreme Right) won the bronze medal to become the only Indian to win a second Internationale de Ski (FSI) medal of the world body. (Photo Express)

Reliance on crowdfunding

This is the first year since the Turkish stay that the native Himachal Pradesh manages to compete in the international circuit. She finished 59th and 47th in the giant slalom and slalom races respectively at the FIS World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy in February. But the same reason that stopped her from competing in the 2019 season (she was forced to skip the competition in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic) was threatening to dampen her hopes of being regular this year: lack of funding.

Thakur was not backed by government funds after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) deregistered the Indian Winter Games Federation (WGFI). However, in August, the 25-year-old along with his older brother and his international ski friend Himanshu launched a social media campaign. Meanwhile her father Roshal Lal Thakur, a paragliding instructor, borrowed money from friends and relatives.

After winning the medal in Turkey, I did not receive any sponsorship or funding from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) or the national federation. As long as I did not compete in 2019 or 2020, I did not want to miss training and competitions this year, she said.

A friend told us to start funding from the group and although we were approached approximately Rs 2.5 lakh from ski friends and colleagues, in addition to Rs 5 lakh each each given by the state government upon our arrival here, my father had to arrange funds and borrow to meet. spending 40 million rubles for this trip.

The sibling couple arrived in Austria in October, but neither was allowed to compete in any of the events as authorities did not recognize the Covishield vaccine. Just after receiving a Pfizer vaccine, Thakur qualified to compete in Italy and Austria before traveling to events in Sweden.

Although they finally managed to travel, the financial crisis forced them to find accommodation in barely large rented rooms to store their equipment.

For us, every day is precious as we train in Europe only once a year or two. A day of training at a ski resort in Austria or Sweden costs around 200 euros plus an additional ticket of 60 euros for a ski lift. And we need to make full use of the four-hour training sessions, she said.

We pay around 60-70 euros to enter races, so we know we need to cut other costs to save money. We once made a ten-hour train ride (cheaper) by train from Austria to Sweden and had to store our equipment near the door. And there are times when we stay in a room so small that when one of us is cleaning the skis, the other has to go to the bathroom so as not to be hit by the little pieces that fly out of the glaze.

Observe the Beijing Games

Thakur had planned to compete in at least 20 FIS events, hoping to get the required average score below 160 in the five races needed to get a winter Olympic quota. So far she has only competed in eight.

On Thursday, Aanchal scored 200.52 points while winner Dora Ljutic of Croatia received 166.83. (Photo Express)

Earlier this month, at an event in Sweden, she scored 207.84 points after finishing 21st on a difficult field where most athletes were ranked between 500 and 3000. By comparison, Ljutic ranks 3168th on the points list. of FIS.

But she plans to stay in Montenegro for another week before moving to Iran to try her luck before the deadline to win Olympic qualifiers ends on January 15th.

We learn about the field only when we get to the race site and we can not plan this in advance while we are in India, said Thakur, who ranks 2950th in the FIS leaderboard. In Sweden, the field was elite and I would need more races to be in the top ten and score less than 160 to qualify in Beijing. Whatever opportunity we have, we prepare and compete to give our best.

The blockage caused by the pandemic and the stay in her village, Barua near Manal, meant that Thakur had to keep her mind and body capable of racing. She started roller skating and practiced it on the way to Sissu in Lahaul, crossing the Atal tunnel with skates to help her keep her balance in check.

When we are not competing or training, it is more difficult to maintain high levels of fitness, both in the mind and in the body. I have practiced shadow skiing in addition to training in the gym, but I have also started roller skating as it helps balance the body just like skiing, Thakur said.

Now she has to find the perfect balance in her program and her results to ski her way to Beijing.