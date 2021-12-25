International
Panel: West should prepare to send more military aid to Ukraine to deter Russia
The West should be ready to send air defense systems and anti-ship missiles to Kiev as it prepares to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow to prevent the Kremlin from harassing Ukraine, five European security experts said this week.
Alexander Vershbow, a former NATO deputy secretary general, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that restraining Ukraine was a matter of survival. Atlantic Council discussion Wednesday. The panel warned against rewarding Putin with a summit this winter with President Joseph Biden without any troop withdrawals from the Ukrainian border.
Russia is escalating, getting a summit, said Heather Conley, program director for Europe, Russia and Eurasia at the Center for International Studies. But Putin set such a bar high that the talks are likely to be fruitless.
Konley referred to Putin’s demands in recent days for Ukraine to remain a buffer between NATO and Russia and for the alliance to stop providing military assistance to the former Soviet republics.
We were seeing that he was quite serious about his paranoia about NATO if Kiev were to join the alliance, Vershbow added.
He truly believes that if he does not act now, he will lose Ukraine forever and endanger the survival of his regimes.
News reports show the strength of Russian troops near the border at 120,000.
As Putin sought recognition of clearly separate spheres of influence, Kremlin military officials were fabricating stories that the US was deploying Tomahawk missiles and chemical weapons units in Ukraine, said Andriy Zagorodynuk, a former Ukrainian defense minister. False claims were made to build a case for a possible invasion.
Now in the Atlantic Council, John Herbst, a former ambassador to Ukraine, said that in order to prevent a major military movement, large sanctions must be imposed, more weapons, especially integrated air defense and coastal defense systems, must also be to be sent quickly to Kiev and NATO strengthens forces in Poland and the Balkans.
It needs to be done now, he said.
Other panelists suggested that anti-ship cruise missiles could be deployed to NATO countries bordering the Black Sea as a signal to Russia that its naval forces at Sebastopol would be vulnerable to attack if Ukraine were invaded.
Herbst said the Kremlin has provoked us through cyberattacks since July, despite Bidens warning Putin to back down. Putin learned in cybernetics that he could push Biden and also use him repeatedly as a weapon to destabilize Ukraine.
Game [with Putin] shows strength and he will retreat, Herbst added. We have a strong position.
One of those strong positions in NATO is the experience of the Baltic states in meeting the military threats and cyber attacks of Russia.
Retired Air Force General Philip Breedlove, a former top commander in Europe, said the gray area [attacks on Ukraine] has intensified only in recent weeks.
He added that I like to use the word resistance like Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia developed to assert their independence from Moscow, as a model that Ukraine can use.
Given what Zagorodynuk said, while Russian military forces can do a lot of damage to Ukraine in an air, sea, land and cyber invasion. These actions will bring no support for Putin from the Ukrainians, who would resist any control, even if more sections of the country, as he did in 2014.
Where is [Putin] will find people to administer any occupied territory in Ukraine.
He added that Ukrainian military and security officials strongly support the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskys. Ukraine will be strongly defended if invaded.
The only thing we ask of the West is not to show weakness.
Conley said unanimity among European Union members could be difficult when the tire meets the path of sanctions if Russia moves militarily against Ukraine. Many EU members depend on Moscow for energy supplies, and cuts from Moscow could destroy their economies.
Europe is rhetorically saying the right thing, but they are not exactly sure where Washington will go if tensions over Ukraine’s future escalate into conflict.
