The rise of the Omicron variant heralded another billion-dollar pandemic Christmas on Friday, with Grandpa’s arrival and long-awaited family reunions obscured by the prospect of even more Covid restrictions.

Festive jokes about deer having “herd immunity” and millions isolating “Home Only” may be money, but the emergence of the ultra-infectious Omicron variant means the pandemic is not going anywhere.

For the second year, growing infections have complicated Yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville.

In Bethlehem – the Palestinian city occupied by Israel, Christians believe it was the birthplace of Jesus – hoteliers expecting an influx of tourists are disappointed. After an almost total blockade last year, Israel’s borders are closed again.

Only a few hundred gathered under a gray sky in the city’s Manger Square to watch Palestinian scouts and bagpipers marching forward.

Under strong police escort, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrived at the Church of the Nativity, built on the site where believers believe Christ was born.

But this year, like last year’s Mass, the midnight Mass on Christmas Eve will only be reserved for a small circle of people by invitation only and the celebrations on Friday were suppressed.

Fear of Covid-19 overshadows the celebrations in Bethlehem





AFP

“It’s a bit surreal,” American student Hudson Harder told AFP.

“There’s a selfish part where it’s like ‘Oh, I can see this place so empty’, but on the other hand you feel for the shops, all the money they’re losing, it ‘s really very tragic.”

‘Part of hope’

In Europe, governments are reimposing miserable security measures that are depleting Christmas entertainment for many.

The Netherlands has returned to isolation while Spain and Italy have made it mandatory to wear masks outside.

And with Britain hitting a record high number of Covid-19 infections on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested getting a booster vaccine as a Christmas present for relatives.

In France, the government urged people to take booster injections just three months after the initial blows, from the current five-month suggestion, as it sought to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron.

However, Christmas gatherings will be easier than they were a year ago in many other places around the world.

Most Australians are allowed to travel interstate during the holiday season for the first time in two years, with Sydney Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher saying Christmas was “a ray of light” in the dark.

Pope Francis is still scheduled to hold the traditional midnight Christmas Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica.

In an early Christmas gift, the United States said it would lift the travel ban imposed next week in several South African countries when the Omicron variant was first unveiled.

Millions of Americans are on the move on Christmas Eve, even though Covid infections exceed the peak of the previous wave and hospitals are left without beds.

But thousands among them would face a bleak holiday weekend, with lead company United canceling 120 flights because infection numbers had affected flight crews and other operations.

Operation Present Drop

However, the anxiety born of a seemingly endless crisis, long test queues, canceled flights and close contact notifications will not prevent Babadimri from doing his lap.

The holiday cheerleader is said to have been released to travel to Canada’s airspace after showing vaccination evidence and a negative pre-flight Covid flight, the Ottawa transportation minister said.

Grandpa’s flight crew – including Rudolph the Reindeer, “whose nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no symptoms of Covid-19 before taking off” – were also given everything clear.

And Australian authorities said they were working around the clock to ensure Operation Present Drop went smoothly.

“Our air traffic controllers will steer Santa safely into Australian airspace,” said Airservices aviation security authority.

“He is allowed to fly at 500 feet so that he can cross rooftops and deliver his gifts quickly and quietly – after all, his magic sled is not your average aircraft.”

(AFP)