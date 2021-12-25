Sacramento International Airport sees an increase in passengers on Christmas Eve





SACRAMENTO, California (KTXL) With just a few hours until Christmas Day, Sacramento International Airport saw many passengers on Friday as people rushed madly to go home in time for the holiday. Jennifer Gallant and her boyfriend, Jacob Cohen, were making a special stop at home from Washington. “This year, I’m going to ask Jennifer’s mom if I can get her hand in marriage,” Cohen told FOX40. “We’ve been together for two years and it’s just time.” Sacramento residents rush to get tested for COVID before Christmas

With a global pandemic, some things have been delayed for the couple, but they are determined not to let this hinder next year. “It’s good that things are improving again,” Gallant said. “Things are opening up again, so we can plan a wedding now.” “Tomorrow, hopefully, I will spend the day with my son,” said Gabriel Boston, who, after living in Arizona last year, is excited to return to California. “Being able to see my son tomorrow at Christmas is what made the risk worthwhile,” Boston continued. Christmas Eve and a new variant of COVID-19 are not stopping many passengers, with some people still choosing to fly on Friday at Sacramento International Airport. They told FOX40 it was worth being with their families. Is love actually a bad movie? Holiday favorite still in debate

“It was necessary not to let my life stop,” Cohen said. “If I were to catch a variant, I would take all measures to make sure I was safe, but I would not let my life stop.” Even with a busy travel day on top of a steady increase in COVID-19 confirmed cases, the flight has fortunately been a breeze. “We thought it would be a lot worse, actually,” Cohen explained. “We were amazed at how quickly and easily the TSA really helped us.” While Friday’s passengers today were lucky, many people experienced flights canceled by United Airlines, with a spokesman from United issuing the following statement: The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before their arrival at the airport. Sorry for the interruption and we are working hard to re-book as many people as possible and get them on their way to vacation. We are flying average 4K flights per day this holiday season and these cancellations represent a small fraction of those flights. Maddie King, United Airlines



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox40.com/home-for-the-holidays/sacramento-international-airport-sees-a-surge-of-christmas-eve-travelers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos