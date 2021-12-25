Harbhajan Singh Retires: Top 5 Spells in International Cricket





Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all game formats, five years after last playing an international game for Team India. Harbhajan, who appeared in 103 Tests, 238 ODIs and 28 T20Is, leaves the sport with more than 700 gates for his name. For the record, Harbhajan is India’s fourth best player of all time in test cricket since making his debut in 1998. With Harbhajan Singh lowering the curtain of his long and brilliant career, we look at five spells best off-spinner in international cricket: 5. 4/12 vs England, T20 World Cup 2012, Colombo During a T20 World Cup match against England in 2012, Harbhajan had inspired India for a massive victory at Colombo. After stepping on the stick, India posted a total of 170 for four on the back of Rohit Sharma’s 55 ball 33. After that it was all Harbhayan as he beat the England lineup, taking four for 12. India won the match by a huge margin of 90 runs. 4. 5/29 vs Australia, 4th Test 2005, Mumbai This was one of the most exciting games in the history of Test cricket. After choosing the first nude, India was eliminated for only 104 runs in the front rows. In response, Australia continued to post 203, taking a 99 lead, before heading out of India for 205 in the second round. Following a total of 107, Australia remained shocked as Harbhajan played with five for, while India beat the visitors for 92, winning the match by 15 rounds. 3. 5/31 vs England, 1st ODI 2006, Delhi After being asked to strike first, India posted a total of 203 with Harbhajan scoring best with a shot of 37. He then realized an excellent all-round performance, taking a five-goal win while England were eliminated by 164 goals. India won the match with 39 rounds and the series of seven matches with 5-1. 2. 8/84 vs. Australia, 3rd Test 2001, Chennai After bowling out of Australia for 391, on the back of Harbhajan’s 7 with 133, India posted a massive 501 on the chart. The extraordinary player through the Australian line of kicks also went into the second tier, choosing 8 for 88 while India eventually won the game with 8 goals. 1. 6/73 vs Australia, 2nd Test 2001, Calcutta This was during the first Australian Test tournament in India in 2001. This game remains as one of the best Test Test victories in India. India scored 657/7 in the second tier, after being followed by the first tier debacle of 171. Harbhajan took center-back, taking 7/123 in the front row, including a hat-trick – first by an Indian in Test cricket. Promoted Despite Harbhajan’s heroism, Australia still managed to score 445 in the front row. However, Bhajji returned to second place to chase the Austrians again, taking 6 for 73, while visitors were thrown out for 212. India won the match with 171 runs. Topics mentioned in this article

