Many passengers find flights delayed, canceled as COVID-19 cases cause concern for WFTV staff





ORLANDO, Fla. – Some passengers are trying to make new plans after some major airlines canceled dozens of flights across the United States, including Orlando International Airport. Those airlines said an increase in COVID-19 cases is causing staff inconvenience and is leading to those cancellations. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 NEWS FOR LIVE EYE WITNESS < There was not a long wait on TSA lines at Orlando International Airport. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were not expected to be as busy as the other days of travel this holiday season. If you are planning to park at the airport, the airport told Channel 9 that as of 15:30 Friday, North Park Place Economy Lot, South Park Place Economy Lot, Garage A, B and Terminal Top were all full. Parking update / 3 Top of the terminal

Garage A / B

Garage C

North Park Economic Place

South Park Economic Site

West Park Economic Place

Lot of overcrowding of the economy Please visit: https://t.co/y7Rm8dEO31 for more updates. – Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 24, 2021 READ: Coronavirus: Thousands of flights canceled worldwide amid rising Omicron The airport recommends that travelers arrive at the airport three hours in advance. They are even recommending that people use a travel compartment or wheelchair to avoid traffic jams. Another hurdle for passengers: canceled flights. Nearly 500 nationwide flights were canceled on Friday, with another 225 canceled on Christmas Day. Flights to Delta, United and JetBlue are among those canceled. READ: Cruise with 55 COVID-19 cases on board will stay at sea Channel 9 will keep an eye on the flight board at Orlando International Airport to see if any flights here will be affected by cancellations. Orlando Airport executives predict Friday and Saturday will be the busiest travel days of the 19-day holiday period. The trip is expected to be busy again after Christmas. On Sunday, more than 146,000 people are expected to travel through the OIA. READ: Coronavirus: United, Delta, JetBlue and others cancel flights on Christmas night, Christmas day The busiest day ahead will be New Year’s Day, with 153,000 passengers expected. In total, 2.6 million people will fly in and out of Orlando this holiday season. Orlando International Airport (WFTV.com news staff) Click here to download free WFTV news and weather apps, Click here to Download the WFTV App Now for Your Smart TV and Click here to broadcast live Channel 9 eyewitness News.

