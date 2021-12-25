More than 3,700 people were killed in Syria’s civil war this year





A monitoring group said 3,746 people were killed in the Syrian civil war in 2021, the 11th year of the conflict in the country. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said this week that number includes 1505 civilians, and among them were 360 ​​children. About 600 members of the Islamic State, or ISIS, were killed and 158 by the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The observatory is based in the UK but has a network of contacts in Syria. The figure represents the lowest annual number of war deaths to date. President Bashar Assad has declared victory in the war and his regime controls most of the country, although large parts are still under rebel control. After starting as an uprising against Assad as part of the Arab Spring in 2011, the conflict turned into a complex mediation war involving the US, Iran, Russia and Turkey. At least 350,000 people have died over the past decade, the United Nations reported in September. The UN said that this number was of verified deaths and that the actual number is much higher. The conflict also caused the world’s biggest refugee crisis, with more than half the people of Syria have been displaced. There are 5.5 million refugees living mainly in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, while another 6.7 million are internally displaced. Fighting and deaths have dropped in the last two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire at the opposition stronghold in Idlib in March 2020. More than 10,000 people were killed in 2019 and 6,800 were killed in 2020, according to the Observatory. The deadliest year in the group tracking was 2014, when 76,000 people were killed. Russian-backed forces still occasionally launch attacks against targets in Idlib, and ISIS remnants have also carried out “hit-and-grab” attacks in eastern Syria. according to AFP. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/national-international-news/2021-12-24/more-than-3-700-people-were-killed-in-syrias-civil-war-this-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos