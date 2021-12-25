Thousands of flights canceled due to lack of staff driven by COVID | Transport news





Delta, Lufthansa, United cancel flights on Christmas Eve and beyond as Omicron cases force staff to obtain medical leave.

At least three major airlines have reported the cancellation of dozens of flights as diseases mainly related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus affect the number of flight crew during the busy holiday travel season. At least 5,000 cancellations are expected during Dec. 23-25, according to Flight Aware, a website that tracks flight data. The German-based Lufthansa said Friday it was canceling a dozen long transatlantic flights during the Christmas holiday period due to a massive increase in medical holidays among pilots. Flight cancellations to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a large buffer of extra staff for the period. The airline says it could not speculate whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed of the type of disease. Passengers are booked on other flights. Lufthansa said in a statement: we have planned a very large buffer for the holiday period. But this was not enough due to the high rate of people calling ill. Worldwide, about 50 million people are projected to travel on international flights during the holiday season, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Passengers walk through Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA [Hannah Beier/Reuters] In the United States, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of flights on Christmas Eve due to a lack of staff affiliated with Omicron. The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation, United said in a statement to several media. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport. The airline said it was canceling more than 100 flights and was working to re-book as many people as possible. Delta said it canceled about 90 flights on Friday due to the possibility of bad weather and the Omicron impact after it had exhausted all options and resources including changing route and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights. She said in a statement on several points that she was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said 2.1 million people traveled through U.S. airports on Dec. 23. International travelers already have to navigate a range of testing and vaccination requirements in order to board a flight. The cancellations come as coronavirus cases triggered by the new variant further tighten staff in hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers. Countries including Spain and the United Kingdom have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines to alleviate staff shortages by allowing people to return to work sooner after being tested positive or exposed to the virus. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions to air travel.

