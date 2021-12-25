High levels of COVID-19 in the provinces are underestimated: health experts

Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia reported record high numbers of COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve after Nunavut ordered a complete blockade to prevent further spread of the virus.

Health officials across the country warned that the latest numbers are an understatement and a sign of what is yet to come, and again urged people to rethink large gatherings during the holidays.

Reported Quebec just over 10,000 new infections daily on Friday, a record over 9,397 cases reported the day before.

Ontario there were 9571 new cases, a jump of 5,790 on Thursday.

“The Omicron variant is more contagious than anything that has been seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault wrote in a Christmas message posted on Facebook.

He warned of another difficult week ahead.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant, the number of cases was expected to increase in the winter months,” said Alexandra Hilkene, a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“We expect them to continue to rise in the coming days and weeks, as other jurisdictions are seeing similar increases in case per capita rates.”

Manitoba reported 742 daily cases, is the highest still in the pandemic.

The chief of public health of the province, Dr. Brent Roussin, said the count is likely to be an understatement, as the province’s testing system is in capacity and has a batch of 10,000 tests.

“We have set a daily record, so the Manitobans need to prepare,” Roussin told a news conference.

“Vacation plans need to change. If you’re planning to go out, we need people to reconsider this … if you’re going to three or four meetings this weekend, it’s going to be reduced to one.”

Nunavut, with eight active cases in various communities, ended all indoor rallies by ordering a “switch” block.

All non-core businesses had to be closed in the territory and travel in and out of certain communities was restricted to essential purposes only.

The order came a day after stronger restrictions were announced in Iqaluit, when a case was confirmed in a person who had not left the city for more than a month.

“With the introduction of COVID-19 in many communities over the past week, we need to move beyond stricter public health restrictions across the territory,” said public health chief Dr. Michael Patterson in a press release Friday.

“I understand that this will make the holiday season more difficult for many people, but it is necessary for the health and safety of our communities and loved ones.”

Also Friday, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout said she tested positive for COVID-19 the day before and was isolated at home in Iqaluit.

“I’m double-vaccinated, which is helping to keep my symptoms mild,” she said in a statement.

“I share my diagnosis as a reminder that the pandemic is still ongoing. “Even though we are all tired of the pandemic, it is very important to get vaccinated and get the booster vaccine when you can.”

BC reported 2,441 daily cases and a total of 10,415 active cases. The new cases overshadowed the previous record Thursday of 2,046 infections.

Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said BC also hit its testing capacity for COVID-19.

She urged residents not to be tested if they have no symptoms and encouraged those who think they have COVID-19 to be isolated.

“Omicron is different,” she said. “In a sense, we’re in another game, another pandemic now.”

In his annual Christmas message posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to “continue to show up for each other” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family members to get vaccinated.

