Testing for COVID-19 and tracking of limited contacts in Yellowknife during the holidays

COVID-19 testing and contact tracking in Yellowknife are limited during the holidays, NWT health officials said on Friday.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said in a press release that testing for COVID-19 at the Yellowknife test site is only available by appointment until Dec. 29, when visits will be accepted again.

He added that the testing capacity is reserved for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, are essential workers, have been told by a public health official to be tested and for those seeking ‘isolation testing’ according to the plan. their isolation.

“By ensuring that we maintain testing capacity for these priority areas, we will be able to ensure that we best protect public health with the limited resources we have,” the statement said.

The health authority also said that the COVID-19 testing site in Yellowknife will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Tell your close contacts if you have COVID-19, officials ask

The health authority said it could take up to three days for people’s contacts with COVID-19 to hear from public health about their exposure.

To help limit the spread of the disease, it is asking people who have COVID-19 to show their close contacts.

“If you have been notified by anyone that you have been in close contact, please isolate yourself, evaluate yourself for symptoms and wait for public health instructions regarding testing,” the notice said, adding that contacts should not go to the test site for COVID-19 unless they have symptoms or have received instructions from public health to do so.

Cases rise to 31 on NWT

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories increased by 5 on Friday to 31, compared to 26 on Thursday.

Of those cases, 27 are in Yellowknife, up six from Thursday, and four are in the Beaufort Delta region, one less than yesterday.

The Office of the Chief of Public Health said it would report the following number of cases in the territory on December 29th.