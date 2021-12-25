Year in US Foreign Policy

President Joe Biden took office at a time when U.S. stance on the world had reached a record low. In 60 countries and areas surveyed by Gallups US Leadership Survey during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the average approval rating of the American leadership was 22%.

Six months after Joe Biden’s presidency, America’s global position had largely recovered. According to Gallups poll in August in 46 countries and territories, the average approval rating of the US leadership was 49%.

Biden entered the presidency at a very low level, said Thomas Schwartz, a U.S. foreign relations historian at Vanderbilt University. Outside very few countries, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump was so unpopular with most foreign leaders that simply not being Trump was an immediate advantage, he said.

However, not being Trump can only lead Biden so far, Schwartz said. Despite inheriting the deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan from his predecessor, Bidens’s catastrophic execution’s exit severely damaged America’s international credibility and reputation for domestic competence.

Terrorism has intensified and the Taliban invasion has led to sanctions that have put Afghanistan in a position where there is an acute humanitarian crisis that could lead to massive famine, said Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow for South Asia at the Wilson Center. And I think this very rapid, chaotic U.S. withdrawal is seen as a link to those results.

The tumultuous retreat betrayed Western allies and others, including Afghanistan’s increasingly educated women, who will suffer more under the Taliban, said Kenneth Weinstein, Walter P. Stern, a prominent fellow at the Hudson Institute. It will make it harder for American presidents to ask our allies to sacrifice for common goals in the future, he added.

Weinstein noted the treatment of the southern border administration as another failure. As the crisis escalated, Weinstein said, the U.S. has turned to the faint versions of the Trump administration’s policies that the Biden-Harris campaign denounced as inhumane in 2020.





Is America back?

After America’s years First under Trump, Biden delivered a diametrically opposed message that America was back, turning to multilateralism and diplomacy as the main instruments of foreign policy, joining multilateral organizations, reverting to withdrawn agreements, and bringing more commitment to global issues, including pandemic recovery. and climate change.

If the measure of success is global engagement and the basis is 2020, then President Biden’s first year in office has been nothing short of restorative, said Leslie Vinjamuri, director of the US-America Program at Chatham House.

Responding to a question from VOA, White House press secretary Jen Psaki listed some of the achievements, saying the U.S. has regained leadership in some of the biggest global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and change climate, reestablishing alliances, resolving trade disputes with Europeans. countries and building Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific through the Quartet (Quartet Security Dialogue) involving the US, Australia, India and Japan, and AUKUS, the tripartite security partnership involving the US, Australia and the UK

AUKUS will provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and promote the three countries’ latest cooperation in cybernetics, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. The deal could change Indo-Pacific security dynamics if we can deliver subscribers before their 2042 expiration date, the Hudson Weinstein Institute said.

However, the AUKUS released France, a close ally, and broke the $ 66 billion conventional submarine deal Paris had made with Australia. It was widely seen as another foreign policy mistake and an example of a disconnect between administration and policy messages.

The administration has shown very little respect for traditional allies and does not back up its rhetoric with actions that would be significantly different or better than some of the first isolationists under Trump, said Dalibor Rohac, a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. Rohac also noted the continuation of the European Union travel ban and fees months after the administration as further illustrations of the secession.

Whether the president can bridge the gap between rhetoric and action is the most important question he faces today, Rohac said.





China and Russia

Managing strategic competition with Beijing, a key doctrine of the Trump administration, remains the defining framework of US-China relations under the current administration.

Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping practically in november to discuss ongoing efforts to responsibly manage a relationship that threatens to spiral out of control between two rivals competing in the areas of trade, geopolitical influence, and, most recently, military power.

The biggest thorn in this troubled US-China relationship is the issue of Taiwan, a democratic self-governing island that Beijing considers a breakaway province.

The United States is urging China not to escalate pressure on Taiwan. China is urging the United States not to interfere and test the limits of a China’s policy, said Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute for China and the United States, outlining a key point in the Biden-Xi meeting. Both countries are guilty as they are accused and neither is in a position to reconsider its policies.

Meanwhile, Russia is not standing aside. In recent weeks, President Vladimir Putin has mobilized tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border. He says he wants to prevent NATO eastward expansion, the main focus of the Biden-Putin virtual summit in December.

What we were seeing here is a behavior from the Russian Federation to remind the United States that they are still there, that it still has interests it wants to pursue, and that those interests can not be ignored, said Andrew Lohsen, associate in Europe , Russia and the Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Moscow recently outlined the demands for a new comprehensive security agreement with the West, including a guarantee that NATO would not only stop expanding further east, but also dismantle all military activity in Ukraine and elsewhere in Eastern Europe. , Central Asia and the Caucasus. It also included a ban on sending US and Russian warships and aircraft to areas within striking distance from each other’s territory.

Russia wants Washington and Moscow to sit down and map the world as if it were 1921 instead of 2021, said Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. The tough demands are likely to be rejected by the US and its allies, who insist Moscow does not dictate NATO enlargement.

The administration says it will continue to hold high-level talks with Moscow and Beijing, not only to avoid conflict, but also to co-operate in areas of common interest, such as pandemics, climate change and regional issues such as Iran.

So far, Bidens’s two-pronged strategy of prevention and diplomatic engagement has not led to serious setbacks or negative consequences, said Leslie Vinjamuri from Chatham House. But protecting the rule-based order in the context of power shifts and technological change and in a world where major powers embrace radically different value systems is a long order and the future is uncertain, she said.

Moreover, Putin’s threats to Ukraine and Xis to suppress democracy in Hong Kong, Taiwan intimidation, and alleged genocidal policies against Uighurs have fueled the narrative of a very weak administration to force its way into American interests and values. against aggressive opponents, Vanderbilt universities said. Thomas Schwartz. Continuing the challenge and moving Iran toward purchasing a nuclear weapon strengthen that portrait, he said.





Other unresolved issues include North Korea, where the administration appears to be in no hurry to push for a deal if Kim Jong Un does not commit to shutting down its nuclear weapons program and escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. More than a year after the Abraham Agreement that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and its two Arab neighbors, the administration has re-established ties with the Palestinians severed under Trump, but has made little progress in advancing the wider peace process in the East. Mesme.

Democracies vs autocracies

The administration frames relations with rivals in the context of a global war, drawing a line of blame between democracies and autocracies.

“We will stand up for our allies and our friends and oppose the efforts of the strongest countries to dominate the weaker ones, whether through forceful change of territory, economic coercion, technical exploitation or misinformation,” Biden said. comments at the UN General Assembly in September. But we are not seeking to say it again, we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.

A Cold War mentality is exactly what China and Russia accuse Washington of inciting. Their leaders were expelled from the Democracy Summit where Biden hosted more than 100 seats on December 9-10. Xi and Putin held their virtual meeting a week after the democracy summit.

As activists applaud the goals of the summits for strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights, some analysts warn of overstepping.

If Biden pushes his anti-autocracy democracy framework too far, there is a risk of losing ground on global cooperation issues such as climate change with China and arms control with Russia, said Stacie Goddard, Mildred Lane Kemper, professor of political science at Wellesley College. . These are the kinds of global issues where you really need that kind of cross-ideological cooperation, she said.