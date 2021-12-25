Judith Ann Wyland | News, Sports, Work





Judith Ann Wyland, 83, of Hampstead, NC, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Judy was born in Altoona to Harry and Ethel Hileman. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1957 and Altoona School of Nursing in 1959. She had a long career in nursing, initially as an emergency nurse and later in obstetrics and gynecology. On August 29, 1959, she married Rodger “Buckey” Wyland. For 62 years, he never left her, and their marriage showed us what to aspire to. They could often be seen walking slowly and always holding hands. When the couple retired to Hampstead, NC, in 2005, Judy quickly formed a wonderful new circle of friends to play golf and bridge. However, she did not stop missing out on her dear friends in Altoona and always looked forward to their visits. Judy was known for her love of ironing, her love-hate relationship with the game of golf and spaghetti, and her world-famous meatballs – the recipe for which is now the subject of much research. She has left behind her husband, Rodger from Hampstead, NC; her brother, Bill Hileman in Pennsylvania; sons, Rodger (Kelly) of Albany, NY, and Scott (Jennifer) of Atkinson, NC; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a street great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Hampstead UMC. Family will pick up friends an hour before church service. A celebration of life will be held in Altoona later. Instead of flowers, the family seeks donations to Parkinson’s Stand Up Foundation, PO Box 137, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/obituaries/2021/12/judith-ann-wyland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos