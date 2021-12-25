International
The Kremlin awaits the US response to security guarantees next month
MOSCOW (AP) The Kremlin said Friday it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow’s request for security guarantees that hinder NATO enlargement to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to immediately comply with Russia’s demands, accusing the US and its allies of maintaining a military presence on our doorstep.
Last week, Moscow presented draft security documents urging NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel alliances’ military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
To discuss the de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to give specific answers to our proposals in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters on Friday.
Moscow submitted its request amid rising tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia would face serious consequences if it attacked Ukraine.
Russia has denied plans to launch an attack, but has described NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons in Ukraine as a red line.
During an annual marathon press conference Thursday, Putin said the US-Russia talks that would begin in Geneva next month were a positive move, but he warned that Moscow expects the discussion to produce quick results.
However, the US and its allies have said they will not give Russia the kind of guarantee Putin’s Ukraine wants. A key principle of NATO is that membership is open to any qualifying country. US officials are talking to European allies ahead of the Geneva talks.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that his country should be part of any NATO security talks with Russia.
Euro-Atlantic security is at stake in Ukraine, so Ukraine should be part of the security consultations on this issue, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. We support the idea that the US, the EU, NATO should talk to Russia as long as the main topic is the end of the international armed conflict, Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov dismissed Western concerns about the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine, saying the country has the right to deploy its military wherever it deems necessary on its territory. He presented the latest moves as a defensive response to provocations from the west.
He added that this causes our deep concern and forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our safety.
Whatever Russia does with its troops, it does it on its territory. and we can not allow anyone to challenge that sovereign right, Peskov said. Russia is taking certain actions to move and redeploy its armed forces on its territory in view of the unfriendly movements of our opponents from NATO – US and some European countries that have made some vague maneuvers near our borders, have conducted reconnaissance flights. and have deployed warships.
Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in eastern countries. The fighting, which began more than seven years ago, has killed more than 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.
Earlier this week, Putin warned that Russia would have to take appropriate military-technical measures if the West continued its aggressive course.
On Friday, he hailed another successful test of a new Russian hypersonic missile, saying a salvo of Zircon cruise missiles were fired flawlessly early Friday.
This is a major event for the country and a major step in strengthening Russia’s security and enhancing its defense capabilities, Putin said in a video call with officials.
Friday’s launch was the latest in a series of Zircon tests that Putin said were capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound in a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles). The new missile will enter service with the Russian Navy next year and will arm its cruisers, frigates and submarines.
Last month, Putin expressed concern that NATO could potentially use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles that would be able to reach Moscow in just five minutes, and said Zircon would give Russia a comparable capability.
It would also take just five minutes to reach those who issue orders, Putin said.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Kiev, Ukraine contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/kremlin-expects-us-answer-on-security-guarantees-next-month/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]