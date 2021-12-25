The Kremlin awaits the US response to security guarantees next month

MOSCOW (AP) The Kremlin said Friday it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow’s request for security guarantees that hinder NATO enlargement to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to immediately comply with Russia’s demands, accusing the US and its allies of maintaining a military presence on our doorstep.

Last week, Moscow presented draft security documents urging NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel alliances’ military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

To discuss the de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to give specific answers to our proposals in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters on Friday.

Moscow submitted its request amid rising tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia would face serious consequences if it attacked Ukraine.

Russia has denied plans to launch an attack, but has described NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons in Ukraine as a red line.

During an annual marathon press conference Thursday, Putin said the US-Russia talks that would begin in Geneva next month were a positive move, but he warned that Moscow expects the discussion to produce quick results.

However, the US and its allies have said they will not give Russia the kind of guarantee Putin’s Ukraine wants. A key principle of NATO is that membership is open to any qualifying country. US officials are talking to European allies ahead of the Geneva talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that his country should be part of any NATO security talks with Russia.

Euro-Atlantic security is at stake in Ukraine, so Ukraine should be part of the security consultations on this issue, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. We support the idea that the US, the EU, NATO should talk to Russia as long as the main topic is the end of the international armed conflict, Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov dismissed Western concerns about the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine, saying the country has the right to deploy its military wherever it deems necessary on its territory. He presented the latest moves as a defensive response to provocations from the west.

He added that this causes our deep concern and forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our safety.

Whatever Russia does with its troops, it does it on its territory. and we can not allow anyone to challenge that sovereign right, Peskov said. Russia is taking certain actions to move and redeploy its armed forces on its territory in view of the unfriendly movements of our opponents from NATO – US and some European countries that have made some vague maneuvers near our borders, have conducted reconnaissance flights. and have deployed warships.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in eastern countries. The fighting, which began more than seven years ago, has killed more than 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.

Earlier this week, Putin warned that Russia would have to take appropriate military-technical measures if the West continued its aggressive course.

On Friday, he hailed another successful test of a new Russian hypersonic missile, saying a salvo of Zircon cruise missiles were fired flawlessly early Friday.

This is a major event for the country and a major step in strengthening Russia’s security and enhancing its defense capabilities, Putin said in a video call with officials.

Friday’s launch was the latest in a series of Zircon tests that Putin said were capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound in a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles). The new missile will enter service with the Russian Navy next year and will arm its cruisers, frigates and submarines.

Last month, Putin expressed concern that NATO could potentially use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles that would be able to reach Moscow in just five minutes, and said Zircon would give Russia a comparable capability.

It would also take just five minutes to reach those who issue orders, Putin said.

Yuras Karmanau in Kiev, Ukraine contributed to this report.