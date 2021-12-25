As Covid spoils a second Christmas, the Pope prays for healing and peace

ROME Pope Francis used his annual Christmas message on Saturday to pray for many people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic and to urge world leaders to engage in enduring dialogue to end it. conflict and to face others and do things together at a time when so many are forced to be separated.

In his speech, Francis called on Jesus to give health to the helpless and to inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best possible ways to overcome the current health crisis and its effects. He reiterated his prayers for vaccines against Covid to be made available to all. And he asked Jesus to comfort the victims of violence against women, which has been added to this pandemic time, a plague he recently denounced as almost satanic.

It was the second year the pandemic had an impact on the popes’s Christmas message. But in stark contrast to last year, when he made the speech from inside the Apostolic Palace, surrounded by only a few due to coronavirus restrictions, this year Francis spoke from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to the thousands of believers present in the adjacent square.

Such outdoor meetings are currently banned in Italy, which was hit last week by a huge increase in coronavirus cases. But the Vatican City, which sets its own rules, allowed the crowd to gather on Saturday for the popes’s Christmas speech. Attendees were asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.