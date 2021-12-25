International
As Covid spoils a second Christmas, the Pope prays for healing and peace
ROME Pope Francis used his annual Christmas message on Saturday to pray for many people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic and to urge world leaders to engage in enduring dialogue to end it. conflict and to face others and do things together at a time when so many are forced to be separated.
In his speech, Francis called on Jesus to give health to the helpless and to inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best possible ways to overcome the current health crisis and its effects. He reiterated his prayers for vaccines against Covid to be made available to all. And he asked Jesus to comfort the victims of violence against women, which has been added to this pandemic time, a plague he recently denounced as almost satanic.
It was the second year the pandemic had an impact on the popes’s Christmas message. But in stark contrast to last year, when he made the speech from inside the Apostolic Palace, surrounded by only a few due to coronavirus restrictions, this year Francis spoke from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to the thousands of believers present in the adjacent square.
Such outdoor meetings are currently banned in Italy, which was hit last week by a huge increase in coronavirus cases. But the Vatican City, which sets its own rules, allowed the crowd to gather on Saturday for the popes’s Christmas speech. Attendees were asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
Noting that many conflicts, crises and disputes have continued during the pandemic, Francesco said there was a danger that so far, we would not even notice them.
We are so used to them that the great tragedies are now being passed over in silence, he said. We risk not hearing the cries of pain and anxiety of so many of our brothers and sisters.
He mentioned the ten-year conflict in Syria, the tensions in Iraq, the great tragedy in Yemen, the very disturbing economic and social conditions in Lebanon, the targeting of Christians in Myanmar and the plight of Afghans, who have been there for more than 40 years. severely tested by conflicts that have pushed many to leave the country.
He also addressed the Middle East, where tensions continue between Israelis and Palestinians with increasingly serious social and political consequences, while Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, struggles with the economic consequences of the pandemic because tourists no longer visit it.
And with a nod to the west, Francesco said: Give that through dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of the cultural rights and values of every human being, the values of solidarity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence can prevail in the hearts of the peoples of America.
He called on Jesus to bring peace to the world, to support all those who provide humanitarian assistance to the people forced to flee their homeland, to prevent new outbreaks of a long-running conflict in Ukraine, and to help Ethiopia find once again the path of reconciliation and peace.
As he has done before, Francesco also urged the world not to remain indifferent to the tragic situation of immigrants, displaced persons and refugees.
Throughout the address, his message known as Urbi et Orbi (Latin for city and world) was one of solidarity and community.
Our capacity for social relations has been severely tested, the Pope said. There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all yourself, to stop trying to meet others and to do things together.
This applies not only to personal relationships, he said, but also to the world stage.
At the international level, too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts instead of being placed on the longer paths of dialogue, Francesco said. However, only those paths can lead to conflict resolution and lasting benefits for all.
