Manitoba reschedules jury trials, court hearings go virtual as Omicron infections rise
The Queen’s court in Manitoba is shortening the hearings in person because of “the increased risks surrounding the new Omicron variant and, in particular, its disturbing transmissibility,” according to a statement issued by the provincial justice chief.
Judge must find a new balance between protection against the virus and the provision of judicial services, Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said in a statement issued Friday.
As of Monday, January 10, all jury trials in the Queen’s Court and all out-of-detention trials will have to be rescheduled.
Only criminal trials in detention will continue as planned, but with additional precautions, such as limiting the number of people in court and the use of videoconferencing.
Cases of civil and family separation where all parties are represented by lawyers will be heard by video conference.
The parties who are self-represented should contact the court to reschedule their hearings as they will not be allowed to use videoconferencing, it was said in Friday’s announcement.
“Manitoba models suggest a worrying outlook in the coming weeks, given what is projected as a worryingly high rate of infection with the accompanying and potential impact on the Manitoba healthcare system,” Joyal wrote.
The province announced 742 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number ever reported in the province. However, officials have said the current numbers are likely to be under-reported, due to an unresolved number in the COVID-19 test.
The Manitoba Provincial Court is also making changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. according to an announcement issued Thursday.
All parole hearings will be held virtually.
As of January 4, the provincial courts in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Dauphin, The Pas and Thompson will hear in person all pre-trial and out-of-detention trials, extensions and pre-trial hearings.
The court remains closed to the general public, but defendants and witnesses may have a maximum of two supporting persons present with them.
of The Manitoba Court of Appeal says will conduct all remote sessions by video conferencing.
