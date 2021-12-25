Konawaena students film on food sustainability selected for international film festival

Mahalo for Honolulu Star-Advertiser Support. Enjoy this story for free!

Growing up in Kona, Jade Onaka said her parents instilled in her a love for aina and a passion for food sustainability. Whether it was her uncle who brought fresh fish home for dinner or grew their vegetables, the food always united the Onaka family after a long day.

The Konawaena high school senior built on that passion by creating a film, in collaboration with Teach for America, about her family history and the sustainability of local Hawaiian food. Her six-minute film, Ohana and Aina: The Link of Family, Agriculture, and Freedom, was selected as a finalist at the Zensa Media International Film Festival in Montreal in recent months.

My last name is something I hold with respect and dignity. Food sustainability has always been in my life and a normalized thing for me, said Onaka, 17. The goal was to take this conversation to a larger audience. Food affects everyone. The response is amazing and I could not be more grateful.

Onaka, who is native to Hawaii, Japanese, Portuguese and Korean, said the project began last year when she was invited to speak at a Teach for America panel with other indigenous students about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Serin-Christ, director of studio production at One Day, a Teach for America affiliate program that produces multimedia stories, said he remembers Onaka talking about her passion for food sovereignty in Hawaii. He said he found the topic interesting and decided to contact him.

What started as an idea quickly turned into a documentary about the story of Onaka and her family and their love of preservation and land. Onaka comes from a long line of ranchers, starting with her great-grandfather in 1914. Both the mothers and fathers of the family preached conservation and one of Onaka’s early childhood memories is she and her family testifying against the sheep uprooting in Mauna Kea.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Onaka, who plans to pursue a college degree in communication, said she decided to learn more about Hawaii natives’ relationship with food and aina. She said she was shocked to learn that Hawaii imports most of its food.

I could never get tired of talking about the Hawaiian people and the sustainability of food, she said. This can be an indication of what I would be happy to do and what would make sense to me. With this project, it makes me rethink all the roots of my passion.

Onaka said she was surprised and happy when it came to the selection of the film festival, adding that she had never thought that so many people would find time to watch her video.

Karina Hernandez, Onaka’s counseling teacher, said the teenager has always been open and passionate. She said the Onakas film is an example of her determination to seek solutions to problems.

She always says, Let’s do this better. When we were watching the video, we were all like, Wow, that’s very nice, Hernandez said. I was just surprised, but I was not surprised either. When there are opportunities, students check them out. Many of them are brave enough to achieve this, and excellent results come from this. Students have a lot of talent and ideas to display.

Serin-Christ said the Onakas film was sent to several other local and national film festivals. He said Onaka was involved in every step of the filmmaking process, from animation to directing.

The selection of the film is exciting, but more than any award, the most inspiring thing for me is that it is being seen by people in different countries, he said. It’s a really inspiring video. And part of the really inspiring part is this vision of a teenager and what she hopes may be different in the future. This is the guiding goal for us, to continue to find ways in which the story of Jades can influence and inspire others to think.

Jayna Omaye covers ethnic and cultural issues and is a member of the corps of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on secret issues and communities.