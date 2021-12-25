Winter driving tips issued by Calgary police: “Icy roads are developed” – Calgary





Calgary dreaming of a white Christmas may need to prepare for a nightmare on the city streets. On Friday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service issued a tip for driving winter vehicles, saying icy roads have been developed. Please drive for conditions, slow down and leave extra space, police wrote on Twitter. Read more: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary If you are planning to celebrate with loved ones, #planahead and #drivesober. Winter driving advice: Ice roads have been created. Please drive according to the conditions, slow down and leave extra space. If you are planning to celebrate with loved ones, # plan ahead AND #drivesober. – Police in Calgary (@CalgaryPolice) December 24, 2021 The story goes down the ad Earlier in the afternoon, a pair of vehicles collided on Symons Valley Road and 144 Avenue NW and one slipped off the road, returning to the canal. The lanes east of 144 Avenue NW were blocked as emergency crews responded. AHS EMS told Global News that there were minor injuries and the driver was being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The overpass connecting Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail SW became icy with some vehicles blocked. WARNING: Vehicle stuck in Crowchild Tr and Glenmore Tr SW, blocking the right lane at the overpass towards the EB Glenmore Trail. #yctrafiku # old-fashioned pic.twitter.com/rY9SA07lsi – YYC Transport (@yyctransport) December 24, 2021 On Thursday evening, that overpass was closed for a period of time. Trends Provinces warn that record cases reported with COVID-19 are underestimated

Santa Claus is coming to town. The NORAD tracker shows where he is now Parts of the Deerfoot Trail also reported smoother conditions for drivers on Friday. The story goes down the ad WARNING: Traffic incident on NB Deerfoot Tr approaching Barlow Tr SE, blocking left lane. Delays are expected in the area. #yctrafiku # old-fashioned pic.twitter.com/kbpWFJujoF – YYC Transport (@yyctransport) December 24, 2021 A collision on the Bow Trail east of the Sarcee Trail SW affected lanes in both directions. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary received 6.7 cm of snow on Thursday. City crews began clearing snow on Friday, focusing on high volume priority roads 1, the first day of their seven-day snow and ice clearing plan. WARNING: Incident with multiple vehicles on WB 16 Ave approaching 36 St NE. Delays are expected in the area. #yctrafiku # old-fashioned pic.twitter.com/6i9bIjrBxx – YYC Transport (@yyctransport) December 24, 2021 The story goes down the ad “Our crews are focused on clearing lanes and applying abrasives to the road to help improve traction,” said Department of Roads spokesman Chris McGeachy. “At these low temperatures, salt becomes ineffective.” McGeachy said hills, bridge decks and intersections could see ice accumulation. Between noon and midnight Thursday, the CPS responded to 120 collisions, with injuries in nine of those incidents.















