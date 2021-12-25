International
SIU clears London police in Old East Village accident that injured 2 – London
Ontario police oversight has freed a London officer from criminal offenses after a couple were injured when their sedan was seized by a police cruiser in the Old East Village in August.
The incident occurred shortly after 4pm on Aug. 28 at the intersection of Quebec Road and Queens Avenue, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said in a statement Friday.
According to the SIU, the officer had responded to a call along King Street for a report of a man with a gun at the time of the collision and had traveled west down Queens Avenue from Woodman Avenue with the lights and sirens on.
The officer continued through the stop sign regulating traffic westward along Queens and entered the intersection without stopping, crashing into the back of the driver of a south-facing Ford Focus, the SIU said.
A GPS data point obtained when the officer entered the intersection indicated that the intersection had traveled at about 60 km / h, just above the speed limit.
The sedan, caught by a 58-year-old male driver and his 62-year-old wife in the passenger seat, was sent spinning towards a fire hydrant at the southwest corner of the intersection, which hit it, causing the vehicle to stop. befas, tha SIU.
The officer involved called for help and assisted the driver and passenger of the sedan, SIU said.
“I’m in Queens and Quebec, I just bumped into someone here,” the officer shouted over the radio, according to SIU, who noted that an ambulance was called for a man who was bleeding from the head.
“Everything is fine here, just need an ambulance, Code Two, head injury, all conscious, breathing and talking,” the officer said.
The 58-year-old male driver suffered a head crack and was treated at Victoria Hospital, while the 62-year-old passenger sought medical help a few days later where she was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures on her right side, SIU. tha.
An entity officer was assigned as part of the investigation, along with a witness officer and two complainants, the occupants of the sedan.
SIU says all four were interviewed as part of the investigation. The subject officer at the center of the investigation refused to submit their notes, as is their legal right.
In his conclusion, the director of the SIU, Joseph Martino says that based on the evidence, there was no reasonable reason to believe that the officer committed a criminal offense, namely dangerous driving of the vehicle causing bodily injury.
“The offense relates, in part, to conduct that constitutes a marked departure from the level of care that a reasonable person would have exercised in the circumstances,” Martino wrote.
“In the present case, the question is whether there was a lack of care on the part of (the entity’s official) that caused or contributed to the clash and / or was scandalous enough to draw criminal sanctions. In my opinion, there was not. “
Martino says he admits the officer involved had done his legal duty by traveling through the intersection to respond to a high-priority call involving reported firearms.
He further writes that while the officer acted dangerously by failing to stop at the intersection that resulted in the collision, “I am not able to reasonably conclude that the officers’ negligence was of a magnitude guaranteeing criminal liability. “.
“There is no indication that in his travels to the crash site that SO drove without regard to public safety. There is no strong evidence, for example, that he ignored the traffic lights he would have encountered along the way he took. “There is no evidence of speeding either.”
“Moreover, the emergency lights and the officers’ siren were on, a fact that could have avoided the collision if there were not overcrowded trees and bushes at the northeast corner of the intersection creating a visual barrier between traffic to the west and south. ”
The full SIU report can be read on the agency website.
SIU is a broad agency that investigates events involving police that have resulted in deaths, serious injuries or reports of sexual assault.
