The project at Dayton Airport could bring in about 150 jobs





The city will lease about 649,400 square feet of land at the airport at a cost of about $ 62,500 a year for the first five years, under the land lease agreement. City officials declined to comment on the project and the potential tenant. Earlier this year, the paper reported that Dayton-Montgomery county port authority administrators approved a capital lease with Akron-based SD Hangar LLC / Signet Real Estate Group to build a 96,000-square-foot hangar at Dayton International. Officials said the project could bring in about 150 jobs. Earlier this year, the city approved a development agreement with QQE Summit LLC which provides a $ 100,000 grant to assist the company with its relocation and expansion plans. title A company plans to relocate to the former Emery facility near Dayton International Airport. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF title A company plans to relocate to the former Emery facility near Dayton International Airport. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF QQE said it will relocate to a facility at 2800 Old Springfield Road, where Emery, the global freight firm, was previously located. QQE produces quartz and has a facility on Janney Road in Old North Dayton, and the company said the project will retain 94 employees and add 25 new jobs over the next three years. Dayton Airport has seen explosive job growth in recent years as developers have built new industrial facilities, warehouses and distribution facilities around. title A passenger plane flies out of Dayton International Airport on Friday, October 30, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Credit: title A passenger plane flies out of Dayton International Airport on Friday, October 30, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Credit: Credit:

