The operating room brings out the best in children | News, Sports, Work
I imagine at first glance, this would seem like a controversial thing to say, but every parent should film their teens coming out of anesthesia after surgery.
But please, listen to me, or in this case, read me because it’s really funny, and you can even use it as blackmail one day in case of emergency.
My sons, Dominic and Vincent, underwent surgery in the back days earlier this month. Vincent had his wisdom teeth removed, while Dominic underwent his second shoulder repair in a calendar year, plus they had their wisdom teeth removed last May, meaning he underwent surgery three times.
I know what you are thinking “How come you didn’t have something to write about earlier this year?”
My wife, Ann Marie, and I turned from parents to triage nurses with our living room acting as the recovery room from “M * A * S * H.”
But it’s the things they use to put people under it, which makes it the most fun part, because they’ll say anything and everything, and without looking heartless, it ‘s like being drunk.
Vincent spent most of his time before surgery with me, telling Dad how to use his phone as a camera so I could film it. I think the nurses were surprised by his lessons like Spielberg and his tone towards me, until they saw my rotating phone, and then you could see the little light shining on their heads.
And as soon as he was placed in the recovery room, then the photography operations began. He could not wait to tell me that he had dreamed that he was in a room that was completely orange and everyone was in orange except the doctor.
He asked the doctor if he remembered this, which would have been appropriate unless the doctor was in the room. Only Vince, the nurse and I (and you all know I’m not a doctor.)
Vincent then told me that when we got home, he and I would have to be the men of the house while Dominic was operating on his shoulder.
I told him his mom might have a problem with that, to which he responded “Oooh! “Do not tell him I said that.”
But I’m not surprised by Vincent’s actions. When he broke his nose during the ninth grade football season, he needed surgery and when he came out of the operating room, he kept hitting the nurses.
He continued to flex his muscles for them, telling them it was theirs “NASCAR” man, then he would shout “Devout! Devout! ”
We laughed so hard that tears were flowing down my cheeks.
One nurse said that the more you film him, the more he will act up. If you just ignore him, he would fall asleep and gradually get out of the state of euphoria. It is clear that this nurse did not know that I had a column to write and that I rely on my children for such motivation.
I think Dom was still under his influence “Knockout” when discussing one of the Christmas presents he had hoped to receive. He said he needed a controller for his PlayStation 4 game. I told him he already had one, but he informed me it would be when a friend came to play.
Huh?
Are you going to tell me that you are asking me to buy a Christmas present for someone who does not live in my house, who has nothing to do with me? Why not wrap the gift and FedEx in the orphanage until Christmas?
And you know what’s even worse than me complaining here about your pleasure? I bought that gift. And you know what else? I did this without being under any anesthesia.
Mirror Sports writer Scott Franco writes a monthly column for the Mirror when his kids give inspiration.
