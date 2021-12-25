Saudi-led coalition launches attack in Yemen in retaliation for deadly attack

The Saudi-led coalition launched a “large-scale” offensive in Yemen on Saturday after a shell killed two people in the kingdom, the first such death in three years blamed on Iranian-backed Huthi rebels.

A retaliatory coalition airstrike in Yemen has killed three people and injured six others in Ajama, a city northwest of the Huthi-held capital Sanaa, Yemeni doctors said.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, pitting itself against the internationally recognized government backed by the Saudi-led military coalition against the Houthis who control most of the north.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since then, in what the UN has described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said two people, one Saudi and the other Yemeni, were killed and seven others wounded in the shelling in Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.

“A military shell fell on a commercial shop on the main road, resulting in two deaths,” he said in a statement, adding that six Saudis and a Bangladeshi national were injured.

The Saudi-led military coalition said shortly afterwards that it was “preparing for a large-scale military operation”.

She later responded with an airstrike in which “three civilians, including a child and a woman, were killed and six others were injured,” Yemeni doctors told AFP.

The coalition said it would hold a press conference later Saturday to address the latest developments.

Yemeni Houthis regularly launch missiles and drones into neighboring Saudi Arabia, targeting airports and its oil infrastructure.

But the latter was the first in more than three years to result in death in the kingdom, which recorded its first death from a Huthi rocket attack when a rocket hit Riyadh in 2018.

He also comes as fighting between the two sides intensifies, with the coalition stepping up airstrikes in Sanaa.

UN agencies run out of funds to feed Yemenis

Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and its ally The United States has long accused Iran of supplying Houthi with sophisticated weapons, a charge the Shiite-dominated Islamic republic denies.

The U.S. Navy said this week it seized 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a fishing boat claiming to be smuggling weapons from Iran to Huth, who are from Yemen’s Zaidi Shiite minority.

“The stateless ship was deemed to have originated in Iran and was transiting into international waters along a route historically used to smuggle weapons illegally to the Houthis in Yemen,” the statement said.

On Thursday – a day after the coalition targeted a Huthi military camp in Sanaa – the military alliance said it shot down a bomb-laden drone near Abha airport in the south of the kingdom, causing debris to fall nearby but leaving no casualties.

And earlier this week, he targeted Sanaa airport, whose operations have largely ceased due to a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, with the exception of aid flights.

The World Food Program said it was “forced” to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds and warned of an increase in hunger in the country.

“From January, eight million will receive a reduced food ration, while five million at immediate risk of slipping into starvation conditions will remain in a full ration,” the UN agency said in a statement, adding that “funds are running out.” .

The UN estimates that the Yemeni war will have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year, both from direct and indirect influences.

More than 80 percent of Yemen’s population of about 30 million seek humanitarian aid in what the UN says is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

(AFP)