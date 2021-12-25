The Pope reflects on pandemic relations in his traditional Christmas speech





Speaking from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, the Pope called the pandemic a “complex crisis” that has tested social relations and increased withdrawal tendencies.

“Our capacity for social relations is very tired,” Francesco told people in the square as well as millions of Catholics watching the speech from around the world.

“There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all yourself, to stop trying to meet others and do things together,” he added.

The Pope’s traditional speech “Urbi et Orbi” or “For the city and the world” for Christmas was affected by the pandemic for the second year in a row.

Unlike 2020, people were able to take to the streets to hear the traditional message this year, but the attendance was only about one-fifth of what was before the pandemic, due to the current rise in coronavirus cases in Italy. Vendi reported a breaking the record 50,599 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began, according to health ministry data. Last year, the Pope kept the address from the Apostolic Palace instead of the balcony, where the public was not allowed to attend. On the eve of Christmas, the Pope led a vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica with about 2,000 people in attendance, the director of the Holy See’s Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told CNN. The pope said on Saturday that the pandemic had also affected the dialogue, regarding the international conflict, causing people to take “shortcuts instead of taking longer paths” for talks. “Sisters and brothers, what would our world be like without the patient dialogue of many generous people holding families and communities together? In this time of pandemic, we have come to understand this more and more,” he said. He called on the world to “open its hearts” to ensure that the necessary medical care, especially vaccines, is provided to vulnerable people. “God be with us, give health to the helpless and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best possible ways to overcome the current health crisis and its effects. Open your hearts to provide the necessary medical care – – and vaccines in particular – are offered to those peoples who are most in need. The leader of the Catholic Church added that the world is so accustomed to the great tragedies that “if we do not notice them anymore.” He called for an end to conflicts across the Middle East and Africa, listing several countries – including Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan and Ethiopia. The 85-year-old pope also used his Christmas message to address violence against women, which he said has grown during the pandemic. In a speech marking the ninth Christmas as Pope, Francesco also highlighted the plight of refugees and immigrants.

