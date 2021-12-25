What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, December 25th

Recent developments:

What is the latest

Ontario has announced two more places to take for rapid tests in Ottawa that will begin Thursday.

At 7 amtest will be available from Walter Baker Recreation Center at 100 Malvern Dr. in Nepean. Starting at 10:00 a.m., the tests will also take place at the St. Mary Shopping Center. Laurent at 1200 St. Laurent Blvd.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centers in Stittsville and Kemptville, Ont., Will now distribute and collect only self-contained test kits, as opposed to in-person testing. The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says this transition is being made to reduce interactions to keep assessment center staff and patients as safe as possible.

Pet owners can make some difficult decisions after this holiday all three emergency clinics in the city closed their doors due to COVID-19 explosions among staff.

OPH reported 698 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new record.

Demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen testing has exceeded supply in Canada, but if friends or family send tests here from abroad it could put people in trouble with the law, according to Health Canada.

How are you?

Testing has recently fallen behind the demand caused by Omicron, which means that some people with COVID-19 will not be reflected in the case count as quickly. Hospitalization and sewage levels can help fill in some gray areas.

As of Friday, Ottawa has had 36,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

3355 active cases are known, while 32509 cases are considered solved and 620 people have died from the disease.

Local public health officials have reported more than 71,148 cases of COVID-19 throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 62,599 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 244 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne there were more than 1,250 residents on the positive test for COVID-19 and reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 61 cases four confirmed as Omicron and a death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 52 cases and one death.Pikwkanagn there has been no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Private collection boundaries of the province under the threat of Omicronare 10 persons inside and 25 outside; businesses can reach 50 percent capacity. Up to 10 people are allowed per table in a restaurant or bar.

Local officials can also introduce their own rules, and this has happened in Ottawa,Renfrew County, Belleville areaand the Kingston area.

Health units for Belleville, Kingston and Leeds areas, Grenville and Lanarkresident areas to avoid in-person meetings, such as tips forAkwesasne, Kitigan ZibiAnishinabegAND Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk.

The province vaccine passport is required for people aged 12 and over in many public places. Will not be required for younger children.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper document, aPDF file or aQR code. These documents must have a QR code from January 4 and medical exemptions must have a code by January 10.

Western Quebec

Ten people are allowed to gather inside the houses and 20 people outside.

Schools, bars, gyms, spas and cinemas are closed. Worship places and restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can only be open from 5am until 10pm and no singing or dancing is allowed.

Schools are closed for personal instruction until January 10th.

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces. Will not apply to younger children. People can use an app or show proof on paper.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff and visitors.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air. People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving the vaccine.

Scientists are working to find out more about the very rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

Health officials say people need to re-engage with the basics of vaccination, staying home when they are sick, testing if local circumstances allow, and seeing as few people as possible in person.

Emily White was hugged by nurse Lisa Paddle after she got excited after receiving her COVID-19 booster injection earlier this week. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public areas in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and how long to be isolated may vary by community, by test availability, type of exposure, and vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with homework and have supplies in case they need to be isolated.

trip

Travelers over 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or sea boat in Canada.

The federal government is formally advising against non-essential international travel by at least January 12th.

People must be vaccinated and approved in advance to enter Canada and again must test negative for COVID-19.

US demandsall who cross the land, air or water border, to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a COVID negative test within one day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial vaccination trials.

Vaccine

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children up to the age of five. The two local provinces generally recommend that doses for children aged five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart. with limited exceptions.

Anyone 18 years and older in Ontario can now try to book a third photo, although local sources do not always meet the request. The province has also shortened the required interval between the second and third dose to 84 days.

People who are 65 and older can take a third dose in Quebec, while those 60 and older with certain health conditions are also eligible. Everyone else 60 and older will be able to take a third dose starting Monday.

There have been more than 4.1 million doses of the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Persons born in 2016 and earlier cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, ie check out their websitesfor details. Many offer pediatric clinics only.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five years old or older get an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

Children’s clinics are in schools and children will need the written consent of a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together at a single time and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms of “long distance” can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Ontarians are tested by leaving an appointment at a clinic if you fit some criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours, some had to be selected given the current demand.

Select people with symptoms at the pharmacy, along with certain people without symptoms.

Quick and home tests are available at malls, libraries and LCBOs (when supplies allow),Family doctor offices in the Kingston area, and some childcare facilities when the risk is high. Students receive a package of test kits for the holiday season.

A quick positive test will trigger a follow-up.

Travelers who need a testhave local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see if they are near the internet access option. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during the hours the line operates.

The Maniwaki test site is being relocated to Route 57 105 as of today.

In some places gargling tests are offered instead of tampons.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all nurseries, preschools, and elementary schools in Quebec, as well as in pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call health Center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259, supplement 225 or by email.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.