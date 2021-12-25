Leadership is lacking in Manitoba as COVID-19 cases rise, Omicron spreads, confused experts say

Andrea Carlson was preparing to host a small meeting on Christmas day with members of her extended family.

She abruptly canceled those plans after Manitoba’s chief physician begged everyone to limit their vacation collection plans on Friday.

Manitoba reported a 742 cases of high COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, with Provincial Chief of Public Health Dr. Brent Roussin showing the fast transmission of the Omicron variant prompting high number of cases.

Instead of gathering with loved ones, Carlson will celebrate with her close family of three, connect with the extended family through Zoom, and move around to give away 15 pounds of the turkey she is cooking.

“I’m very sad. I’m tired, but it’s the right thing to do,” Carlson said.

Dee Pearson is not changing her family plans for Christmas.

“I take the whole issue of COVID, but you just do not know when you will be last with your family, so that’s why we’re going to keep going,” Pearson said.

Larry Tornborough is not even changing his plans for Christmas.

He will watch football and eat turkey with his friend, but believes the province should not open things up as quickly as it did.

“They should have left it because all they have is that people are getting upset,” Tornborough said.

“One day it is lit. One day it is out. You do not know what to do.”

What is missing is “authentic leadership” from Prime Minister Heather Stefanson, says Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, an intensive care physician at St. Louis Hospital. Boniface and the Center for Health Sciences.

Stefanson was not part of Friday’s press conference virtually or in person.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon defended the absence of the prime minister.

“What I can say is that I have the full confidence of the Prime Minister, as well as Dr. [Joss] Reimer and Dr. “Roussin told Manitobans how urgent it is for them to follow public health orders,” Gordon said.

Jacobsohn, who is also a cardiac anesthesiologist and professor at the Max Rady College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba, estimates that the number of reported cases is between 25 and 30 percent of the current COVID-19 cases the province is increasing every day.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, an intensive care physician in Winnipeg, believes the province should issue a blockade order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and further deaths that could result from the virus. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

If that were true, those 742 cases would be approaching 3,000 extremely higher than the 1,000 cases per day that Roussin previously warned Manitoba could experience.

Jacobsohn says the fact that the province is begging people to stay home, reduce collection sizes and limit the number of functions they go to is a statement.

“We have to close. The question is why are we not closing? This is what authentic leadership is all about,” Jacobsohn told CBC News. “It’s not going to be popular, but is it something that will potentially save lives? Yes, and so it should have been adapted.”

Most people in Manitoba’s healthcare system are calling it “amazed why no decision was made to close,” he said.

“We are placing a bet here on the healthcare system which I would say is a silly bet. I think we are betting on a lame horse.”

Dr. Aleeza Gerstein, an assistant professor of microbiology and statistics at the University of Manitoba, also wanted to hear a stronger message from health officials.

“We are now in the middle of the most dangerous series of human-to-human transmission in this province we have ever seen.

“Every person you interact with is a potential carrier of the Omicron variant and you have to behave accordingly, which means minimizing your contacts with your family if you absolutely can not,” she said.

Dr. Aleeza Gerstein, an assistant professor of microbiology and statistics at the University of Manitoba, does not understand what drives policy decisions in the province. (Magnification)

Gerstein knows the timing of the extended restrictions would be dire, but he believes it is necessary.

“We just can not afford to do anything but absolutely cancel everything that is not critical, because we are already on track for our hospitals to reach unprecedented levels of people seeking acute care in the coming weeks,” Gerstein said. .

She does not understand what pushes policy decisions in the province. If she were on top, a quick test would have already been set up, so symptomatic people could know almost immediately if they should be isolated from a positive result.

Instead, the number of test specimens for COVID-19 in Manitoba has reached 10,000 samples and the waiting time to get the results is at least four days.

Roussin said the Manitobans should be prepared not to have big rallies next week, but Carlson is not sure if more restrictions are needed.

“I think the government is doing a good job. I support what they are doing,” Carlson said.

“In some respects I wish they had come out with a tougher stance today, but I also think it’s up to people to do the right thing.”