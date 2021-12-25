Merry Christmas from The News staff News, Sports, Work





ALPENA – Merry Christmas to all from The News staff. Each year, The News airs stories on the front page for Christmas every edition between Black Friday and Christmas Day. Today, if you have little time between opening gifts and enjoying your holiday meal, we have provided links to all of our Christmas stories to enjoy. Black Friday running starts with a crawl WITH VIDEO: The annual Alpena holiday parade makes an extraordinary comeback Bailiffs have a passion for the holidays, the help of others A Christmas column: The best gift is a fluffy friend Unique handmade gift made on site A Christmas Column: Thanks for the Christmas music gift A Christmas column: Playing with Christmas gifts that last a lifetime Baking holidays not just for food Raising, decorating trees a traditional part of the holidays Ella White Christmas Bazaar draws a large crowd to high school A Christmas column: Residents helped fulfill the dream of home ownership ME VIDEO: Thunder Bay Junior High Bands wait for the concert “A Festive Celebration” Senior centers require phone calls, in-ear listening during the holidays Excited couple to celebrate Christmas with their new baby Newcomer Alpena impressed by local holiday festivities Locals light up the Alpena nights during the holidays The annual decoration of the Diamond family tree pleases the community A Christmas Column: An act of love and fruit chocolate at Christmas Foreign exchange students eagerly awaiting American Christmas Pied Piper students showcase their talents in the annual Christmas program Children, parents enjoy walking in a World of Winter Wonders Christmas traditions come in many forms for Northeast Michiganders A Christmas Chart: Family is the best gift ever A Christmas column: Gizmos, gasps and the joy of Christmas Workers keep the wheels spinning, even on holidays Residents try to finish their holiday gift shopping as Christmas approaches Hopes for a white Christmas seem slim Remembering the real reason for Christmas Ornaments carry special meanings, memories Merry Christmas from The News The latest news of today and more in the inbox

